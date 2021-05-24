5 groundbreaking Bollywood horror movies





The horror genre is growing in leaps and bounds – not just in India but everywhere. Since the 1970s, the Horror genre has undergone many changes. In the 90s, Ram Gopal Varma single-handedly changed the way audiences viewed this genre. Here’s a list of the 5 game-changing horror movies in Bollywood. Veerana is a retro Bollywood horror film from the House of the Ramsays. He still has a cult today. The film had its own mystique and was a role model that many directors followed, until someone came and changed everything. In Veerana, a young woman who is in the clutches of an evil power becomes a serial killer. Yes, the concept is heavy, but the Ramsays handle it like the eighties. So this allows for light vision and not something that would be difficult and heavy for you. Ram Gopal Varma’s Raat didn’t perform very well when it was released, but it has become one of Bollywood’s most important horror films today. The film stars Revathi as a young woman who believes she is being followed by an evil entity. And Ram Gopal Varma has once again changed the genre of horror with his Bhoot. Critics and audiences alike admit that it was the only film that brought the horror genre back to Bollywood audiences. The film stars Urmila Matondkar, Ajay Devgn, Fardeen Khan, Rekha and others. The basic concept of the film still inspires modern filmmakers. In fact, you’ll feel like most Bollywood horror films after the 2000s added an element of Bhoot. In Bhoot, RGV not only uses urban India as a concept, but also places the horror film in a completely urban environment, making it a must-have for anyone interested in horror films. Come on, Goa, gone Go, Goa, Gone is a landmark film as far as the Bollywood horror genre is concerned. The film introduced the concepts of zombies in a major way. It wasn’t the first Bollywood film to feature zombies, but it added fun to the whole concept. The film is critically and commercially acclaimed. He’s also one of the funniest characters Saif Ali Khan has ever played. And who can talk about Bollywood horror movies without talking about Stree? It was the Bollywood horror film that added a whole new aspect to adding comedy to the horror genre, making horror more mainstream than it ever could be. We’re already talking about a sequel. These are the best Bollywood horror movies. Do you think we missed one? Tell us in the comments section. Do you like these articles? Bookmark us to find out more about these awesome movies and more at www.bechuzi.com.







