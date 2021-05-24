Live entertainment returns to Universal Studios Hollywood!





Credit: find_denny left / Universal right

With the announcement that California will fully reopen its economy on June 15, this is huge news for theme parks, including Universal Studios Hollywood. This means that in three weeks Universal’s theme parks could get even closer to normal operation. That being said, it could bring back more employees, events, and more entertainment! Speaking of entertainment, we recently stumbled upon a very popular live extravaganza that has been ranked number one by Universal Hollywood and is returning to the park, WaterWorld. Prepare to get wet again! If you’ve ever sat in the front rows during the WaterWorld experience at Universal Studios Hollywood, you know all about the ‘soaking zone’. This entertainment show debuted in Hollywood in 1995 and is based on the film Water world with Kevin Costner. This 20 minute stunt show is like Mad Max on the water, as Universal states, Experience WaterWorld Universal Studios’ # 1 rated show. Join an adventure that comes to life with jumping jet skiers, perilous dives, gunfire combats, massive explosions and a plane crash you have to see to believe. With new sets, a new cast, and all-new action, WaterWorld is a show at Universal Studios Hollywood you can’t miss! There are approximately 168,500 pyrotechnics fired per year on WaterWorld, including giant fireballs soaring 50 feet in the air. World champion jet skiers perform stunts for the entertainment of the public. WaterWorld is back Recently, Universal fans were excited to share on Instagram that the Universal WaterWorld live show was back this weekend. Denny or better known as @finding_denny grabbed an amazing clip from the show with amazing shots of pyrotechnics and crazy stuntmen plunging into the water on Saturday. He mentions that although the first show was on Friday, the current Saturday hours were 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. He states: WATER WORLD! I’m glad Universal Studios Hollywood brought back shows! Filmed on 05/22/2021 at 12 and 1:30 a.m. @unistudios

#unistudios #universalstudios #waterworld After reviewing the Universal Studios Hollywood app, there are currently no available session times. As the entertainment is slowly returning to this Universal theme park, there is no guarantee that this live show will take place, so if you are planning to see the show, please check the official website for more information and screening times before going to Universal. What is your favorite universal show? Have you seen WaterWorld and enjoying the show or do you want to replace it? Let us know in the comments below! Planning to visit Universal Hollywood in the near future and need some advice? Our friends at Academy Travel can help you!







