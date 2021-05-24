Ty Burrell, actor and Duck fan, is this year’s graduation speaker





When award-winning actor and die-hard Duck fan Ty Burrell addresses the UO class of 2021 early in the next few months, he will have plenty of pearls of wisdom to impart to graduates. Success is one percent inspiration, 98 percent perspiration, two percent attention to detail. Watch a sunrise at least once a day. The most amazing things that can happen to a human will happen to you if you simply lower your expectations. These jokes were spoken by Burrells alter ego Phil Dunphy, the loving and goofy father of ABC’s longtime hit show, Modern Family. Burrell will be the keynote speaker at the opening ceremony of June 12, which will include virtual and in-person elements, including the Alumni Parade and a live procession on the Memorial Quad. Burrell has received eight consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and has won twice in Modern Family’s 11-season series, which ended last year. He also won the Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice awards for the role. A native of Grants Pass, Burrell grew up for the Ducks and would travel with his family to Eugene to watch Oregon games. He attended UO in the late 1980s, studied theater and got his very first acting role in a campus production of Lysistrata. I remember the rush to get on stage and feeling like I had a goal, Burrell told the UO Alumni Association newsletter in 2015. This is literally where I found out I wanted to be. actor, and I will always be grateful to the University of Oregon. for that. Burrell then transferred to Southern Oregon University, where he received his BA in 1993. He received an MFA from Penn State University. But Burrell remains deeply connected to the OU. He and his wife established the Ty and Holly Burrell Fellowship in the Department of Theater Arts. And he can be spotted in Ducks gear attending soccer games in Autzen as well as big bowl games. He made an appearance in Nikes Shout 2016 ad featuring the great ducks. He and the Modern Family writers were able to slip in a few Oregon references during the series, including a scene where he appears in a tub with live ducks. In the series finale, to the delight of Duck fans, Burrells’ on-show son Luke Dunphy announced that he would be attending the University of Oregon. In addition to her starring tour on Modern Family, Burrell has performed on and off Broadway, appeared in numerous films, and can currently be heard as a series regular opposite Amy Poehler on the Fox’s animated family comedy Duncanville. Last year he started his own production company, Desert Whale Productions. Burrell is co-owner of Bar-X and Beer Bar, an outdoor and cocktail bar, in Salt Lake City, and The Eating Establishment, a restaurant in Park City, both in Utah. He is actively involved in Kids in the Spotlight, which trains youth in host programs and other underserved youth to create, write, launch and act in their own 10-minute short films. During the pandemic, Burrell created the Tip Your Server program to raise funds for Salt Lake City restaurant workers who lost their jobs due to restaurant closings. Burrell and his wife donated $ 100,000 of their own funds to help ease the burden on vulnerable members of the Salt Lake City community. By Tim Christie, University Communications

