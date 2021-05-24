Entertainment
7 vintage movie posters: classic Hollywood art for moviegoers
These collectable posters feature Shirley MacLaine, Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, Gene Kelly and other unforgettable stars of classic Hollywood cinema.
You don’t have to be obsessed with nostalgia to appreciate the aesthetics of a vintage movie poster – but it really helps. Vintage movie posters are multifunctional when it comes to gifts. They’re great for movie buffs, they’re collectable, and they add a bit of character to any room. Whether you’re buying a gift for your home or office, or buying a gift for someone else, we’ve put together a short list of Old Hollywood movie posters to buy online.
The poster series features Marilyn Monroe, Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Shirley MacLaine, Ed Begley Sr. and other unforgettable faces from Hollywood’s golden age. High quality movie posters aren’t exactly cheap, but we’ve managed to find a selection of items starting at $ 175 and up. To shop for more movie-inspired items, read our picks for the best gifts for moviegoers and the best trivia games for moviegoers.
Vintage “Can-Can” Movie Poster
Shirley MacLaine and Frank Sinatra have collaborated on several films, including the 1957 musical “Can-Can”. The film centers on a judge’s attempt to prevent a Parisian nightclub owner (played by MacLaine) from do a forbidden dance on stage to end up falling in love with her. Commemorate the classic movie with this 27 “x 14” poster.
Vintage “It’s Always Nice” movie poster
Gene Kelly directs and stars in this 1955 musical satire about a trio of WWII veterans who share a drink at a New York bar where they promise to return 10 years later. When they get together, men learn that they haven’t achieved any of their goals in the past 10 years – and worse, they can’t relate to each other anymore. The cast of the film includes Dan Dailey, Cyd Charisse and Michael Kidd. The colorful movie poster measures 27 “x 41”.
Original poster from the movie “The Seven Year Itch”
Even if you’re not a die-hard collector of Marilyn Monroe memorabilia, you know that “The Seven Year Itch” is one of her most iconic looks. And here is your chance to own the original 14 “x 36” movie poster featuring Monroe in that famous white halter dress. For those who want a more affordable option, try this vintage replica movie poster of the movie.
Vintage “Les Girls” movie poster
This 1957 musical starring Kay Kendall tells the story of a dancer pursued by her dance troupe after she wrote a book revealing her experience. “The Girls” features a star cast that includes Gene Kelly, Mitzi Gaynor, Taina Elg, Henry Daniell and Leslie Phillips. The 27 “x 14” poster will look great with a modern solid color frame.
Vintage “Beyond a Reasonable Doubt” movie poster
You don’t necessarily have to be familiar with “Beyond a Reasonable Doubt” to appreciate this 27 ″ x 41 ″ puzzle piece inspired movie poster. The plot of the film follows a newspaper editor who tries to prove a point by being charged with murder. Dana Andrews and Joanne Fontaine are pictured on the poster.
Vintage “The Crooked Way” Movie Poster
“The Crooked Way” is a black crime drama about a veteran who is recovering from his amnesia to come face to face with his criminal past. John Payne, Sonny Tufts and Ellen Drew star in this 1949 drama directed by Robert Florey. Like many of the options on our list, this particular poster measures 27 “x 41”.
Vintage “12 Angry Men” movie poster
If you are a fan of Sidney Lumet then you will want this 41 ”x 77.5” linen poster in your collection. Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Jack Warden, EG Marshall, Ed Begley Sr. and Jack Klugman appear in “12 Angry Men,” the Oscar-nominated 1957 court drama directed by Lumet, which focuses on a panel of jurors deliberating on a murder case.
