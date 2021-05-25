The Voice 2021 finale: will Jordan Matthew Young win? How to vote

Jordan Matthew Young never imagined he would get this far on The Voice.

I’m just a working class musician, the long blonde haired rocker said on a recent episode. It’s impressive.

But despite all his surprise, Young made it to The Voice’s season finale. He is running as one of the top five finalists on Monday night.

And on Tuesday, he could be crowned the winner of Season 20. It’s a big moment for Young, whose life took an unexpected turn last year.

The 35-year-old artist has spent the last decade touring and performing as a blues singer. But like all musicians, his career which thrives on live audiences came to an abrupt end during the pandemic. So last year, Young left Austin, Texas, and returned to his Utah home to work for his family’s construction company, The Chronicle of Austin reported.

That’s what he was doing when The Voice Season 20 arrived. He flew to California, self-quarantined, and debuted in the singing competition.

Since his audition, Alta High School graduate Young has progressed through each round of the competition, wowing judges and fans with his unique blend of country, rock and blues.

I can sing country, but I’m not a traditional country at all, Young said recently. The Chronicle of Austin. It was cool showing that to the coaches, because I love Patsy Cline, but I also play the Stones and Van Morrison. If I had to be anything, it would be a blues and soul guy.

The Youngs family told Deseret News the musician will return to Utah this summer and perform a few shows.

Ahead of Monday night’s top five performances, here’s a look at Youngs run on The Voice and how to vote him all the way to the top.

Hearing

It took the coaches a while to shoot, but eventually, after playing Keith Whitleys Im No Stranger to the Rain, Young had his choice of Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas.

After hearing the coaches’ pitches, Young ended up selecting the Sheltons team, where he stayed all season.

The battle

During the Battle round, Nick Jonas predicted that Young could go very far in the competition.

You’re just cool, man, Jonas said after Young and his colleague Keegan Ferrell, member of Team Blake, performed Trains Calling All Angels. You have this courage that I love that I could never take back, so I’m a little envious. And Blake, I would say Jordan has a chance to make it all the way to the end.

I was looking at you and I was like, he looks so comfortable, added singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, who was replacing Kelly Clarkson at the time. And then I started watching you think, man, these guys have been playing the road for 10 years and all of a sudden he’s not, and I can tell he’s missing that. And that made me really love this performance.

In the end, Shelton chose to move forward with Young. But it ended up being a win-win as Jonas used his only steal of the round to hook Ferrell up for his team.

The KO

Young performed the Black Crowes She Talks to Angels for the Knockout round in what Jonas called his most touching performance to date.

After some deliberation, Shelton ended up picking country singer Ethan Lively, over 17, to advance in the competition.

I chose Jordan because he’s been doing this for so long that I know he’s going to be awesome every time he steps on that stage, Shelton said.

Top 17

The youth performance of the classic Fleetwood Mac Gold Dust Woman with the singer on the slide guitar received a standing ovation from all four coaches in the top 17.

Clarkson said Young’s performance made her excited to see live performances again, while Shelton recalled that the musician is a one-of-a-kind artist.

It was literally a breath of fresh air, Shelton said. There is no one close to what you are doing in this competition.

Top 9

For his nine best performances, Young returned to the country sound he originally brought to the stage at The Voice for his audition.

Young, whose father is a huge country music fan, performed John Conlees Rose Colored Glasses and garnered praise from all the judges.

Way to present yourself when you need it to count, said Clarkson, who compared Young to country singer Travis Tritt.

How to vote for Jordan Matthew Young

Tonight’s episode of The Voice airs at 7 p.m. KST.

The voting window begins tonight at 6 p.m. CEST and will be open until 5 a.m. CEST on May 25, according to The Voice. Twitter Account.

Voting methods include voting through the official The Voice app, available for download from the App Store and Google Play; and vote at nbc.com/voicevote. Each method allows fans to vote 10 times.

The Voice will reveal the winner on Tuesday night in a two-hour episode that begins at 7 p.m. KST.