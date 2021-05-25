Silver Dollar City nominated for # 1 Amusement Park





BRANSON, Mo. (Press Release Edited / KY3) – Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri is nominated for the # 1 2021 Amusement Park in America by USA Today's 10 Best Readers Choice Awards. Now holding the current title, Silver Dollar City is calling on loyal fans and friends to continue the streak by voting once a day on all devices until June 20: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-amusement-park/silver-dollar-city-branson-mo/ Silver Dollar City is widely known for showcasing ever-changing premium entertainment, legendary rides, home-cooked meals, a demonstration craft colony, festivals and events, and family entertainment. Now in Bluegrass & BBQ, Star-Spangled Summer begins June 12. There are plenty of reasons to visit Silver Dollar City this summer, said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions. Our one-of-a-kind new Mystic River Falls offers four experiences in one ride: a nearly one-mile river walk, an 8-story lift tower, an elevated canal, and the grand finale, a waterfall. of 4 1/2 floors. making it the tallest raft descent in the Western Hemisphere, Thomas said. Showcase of the skills of trotters. Featured as super-skill superstars, select members known for their amazing athletic abilities present their best new pieces from the opening day of the Silver Dollar City Summer Festival on Saturday, June 12 through August 8. This nomination highlights Silver Dollar City's world-class offerings, Thomas concluded, as the park was chosen as a nominee by a nationwide panel of amusement park and theme park experts from USA TODAY's Top 10. additional editors and influencers from across the country. To report a correction or typo, please send an email [email protected] Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

