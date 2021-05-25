A look at the Bollywood teams that never arrived | Bollywood





MUMBAI In most cases, it was just one of those things: call it chance. Many combinations of the biggest stars in Hindi cinema never happened, leaving ordinary fans seriously disappointed. A few days ago we saw one of these teams come together on stage, if not on screen, to play a hit parade that was filmed on other big names: Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. But that too was a rare example. Here’s a look at the combos that never happened, from a superstars perspective. Salman Khan: But for that blink-n-miss appearance by Deepika padukone in his home production Main Aur Mrs Khanna, Salman Khan failed to work with the heroine of Numero Uno. In fact, she turned down Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and a few other Salman films on the merits of their roles. Let’s see if they share a setting (although it won’t be romantic!) In Yash Raj Films Pathan, where Salman plays Tiger in a cameo and Shah Rukh Khan takes the lead. Akshay Kumar: An inexplicable exception is Rani mukerji in the case of Akshays. Neither Akshay nor Rani can fathom why they never got an offer together, it’s not even like a movie was announced and put on the shelves. As she said, Twinkle (Ms. Akshay Kumar) even designed the interiors of my house! Akshay even starred in the Sridevi film Mere Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin in 2004 (a delayed release). Aamir Khan: outraged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Khan has never worked with Deepika padukone and Priyanka chopra. Ironically, both are global stars among our biggest names, and Aamir has the best reputation in the world, starting with Lagaan. From the previous generation, Aamir also missed Sridevi. Ajay Devgn Although his cousin Anil Devgn led the blackmail with him and Suniel Shetty, Priyanka chopra was thrown in front of the other hero. Sridevi (from the 1990s again), Deepika padukone and Katrina kaif (in her Raajneeti she was cast in front of Ranbir Kapoor) were her other duds. Shah Rukh Khan In a record, SRK didn’t miss anyone at all! His list is complete with Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone (which he started himself), Priyanka Chopra and even GenYs Alia Bhatt in Dear Zindagi. . Hrithik Roshan: He has just signed a film with Deepika Padukone, and as for these heroines that he missed in his time, there are, for the moment, only Alia bhatt. And they can meet at any time. Ranveer Singh: In a ten-year career, he already had his wife Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt as co-stars. The others, technically, are too senior for him, but he hasn’t shared any movies with them, even in non-romantic ways.

