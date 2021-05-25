Entertainment
TikTok has just received a new female text-to-speech voice. An actor had previously sued, alleging the company used his voice without permission.
TIC Tachas a new female text-to-voice voicein its application.
- The new voice comes after an actor sued TikTok’s parent company, claiming his voice was being used without his permission.
- It’s not clear if the old text-to-speech will be available in the future.
TikTok has a new female text-to-speech voice after an actor sued the company claiming that her voice was being used without her permission.
While TikTok hasn’t commented on the new voice, Insider has tried using the voice-to-text feature on TikTok and has confirmed there is a new female voice. TikTok initially rolled out the Text-to-Speech feature, which allows users to convert onscreen typed captions to automated voice, in late 2020. Voices for the feature vary by region (a text-to-speech voice on TikTok, for example, is inferior), and the new voice appears to apply to North American users.
It is not clear if this new voice has been rolled out to all users or if the old text-to-speech voice will still be available. Reports of the new voice began appearing on TikTok on Monday, with users questioning the reason for the change.
@ gia.guidotti
Like … why does she sound like that when …? #tiktokupdate#fyp#confuses#bizarre#I hate that#text to speak#for you#explain that
@gameboy_advance_sp
YO what is it, do you have it like that too?#text to speak #TIC Tac #update ?#fyp
The reason for the change in voice is unclear. TikTok did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Earlier this month Beverly Standing professional voice actor sued TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, saying that her voice was used in the text-to-speech feature of the app without her permission. The lawsuit claims that Standing was hired by an “Institute of Acoustics” to “do voice work allegedly for Chinese translations”, claiming that the Institute is a company based in Scotland. He also states that “based on information and belief, a company in China entered into a contract with the Institute of Acoustics,” and claims that TikTok used Standing’s work without his permission.
Standing told Insider that she recognized herself as the voice of the text-to-speech feature after family and friends started sending her TikTok videos, saying she was able to identify the dubbing work. from which the audio came based on its tone. and height. She said she was unaware that the audio she recorded would be used for purposes other than translation and that it was not part of the working agreement.
Publicity
“As far as I’m concerned, TikTok is not my client, so how they got this audio is unknown,” Standing told Insider.
Debout already told Insider that some of the content associated with the feature goes against their personal brand. She also said she was worried about being hired by future clients because her voice was already “marked” by the association with TikTok. “My goal of making this public … it’s not about money in general,” she told Insider. “By going public, I hope to share with end users, customers, people who are doing the other end, realizing this is my livelihood, and I’m behind this mic every day working, training, education. You can’t just take it. ”
Standing and its legal representative did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
