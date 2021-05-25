Amazon in talks to acquire MGM – The Hollywood Reporter





MGM Holdings, whose legendary studio owns one of Hollywood’s largest film and television libraries – including the iconic James Bond franchise – is in negotiations to be redeemed by Amazon, according to a May 24 the Wall Street newspaper report citing anonymous sources. The newspaper says the figure for a deal could be “close to $ 9 billion” and that talks are well advanced enough that a the deal could be unveiled “as early as this week”. The tech giant has long been said to be one of the studio’s main contenders, coming out of bankruptcy in 2010. (Apple was also seen as a potential buyer, and sources say THR NBCUniversal was also in the mix.) MGM’s largest shareholder is Anchorage Capital, led by former Goldman Sachs executive Kevin Ulrich, who heads the studio’s board and would spearhead the deal. In December 2020, it was reported that MGM had brought in Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC to advise on a sale. The studio hasn’t installed a CEO since Gary Barber was ousted from the job in 2018 at Ulrich’s request. Instead, the studio’s TV arm is overseen by reality TV mogul Mark Burnett, while Michael De Luca was installed in January 2020 to direct the feature. If a deal is struck, Amazon would have access to MGM’s huge library – comprising over 4,000 titles and 17,000 hours of television – for its Prime Video streaming service. The century-old feature library includes the Rocky and Hobbit franchises; TV titles include Fargo and The Handmaid’s Tale with unscripted offers Survivor and Shark aquarium. Amazon would also control what is considered the most lucrative brand in the industry to date: James Bond. Sony’s distribution agreement expired after 2015 Spectrum, which kicked off a courting process that saw Sony, Universal, Warner Bros. and Fox (pre-Disney merger) – along with Amazon and a fledgling Apple – vying for ownership. Ultimately, the distribution plan was established with MGM, as part of the United Artists Releasing joint venture, which deals with the domestic market and Universal takes with the international. But, during the pandemic, the studio explored a licensing deal for the latest 007 movie, No time to die, which has been repeatedly delayed from its April 2020 release. Netflix and Apple estimated the number of a possible deal, but ultimately MGM pushed the film for the third time to release in October 2021. It It is currently unclear whether the potential purchase by Amazon will affect the current distribution plan for this film. As for Amazon, that would be the biggest move yet for the tech giant’s continued push into entertainment, which already includes a TV and movie studio, with a sizable slate, and its streaming service. At the 2021 Oscars ceremony, Amazon won 12 nominations. In his report on first quarter 2021 results, Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos said that “more than 175 million Prime members” have streamed TV shows and movies over the past year, up from more than 70% year on year.







