Kevin Spacey booked his first role since multiple allegations of sexual misconduct





It looks like there might be a crack in Kevin spaceys exile from the film industry. Several media outlets reported over the weekend that the disgraced Oscar winner, who has been repeatedly accused of sexual misconduct, was cast in a new role. This is his first new project in four years, after his Netflix ousts Card castle and Ridley scotts All the money in the world. (The late Christopher Plummer replaced Spacey in the film, earning an Oscar nomination for his performance.) Sources confirmed at ABC News that Spacey will play in Franco Neros italian movie The man who conceives of God, or The man who drew God. Spacey, who has repeatedly denied the allegations of sexual misconduct, would play a police investigator in the film, who, according to the Guardian, is about a man (played by Nero) who is wrongly accused of sexually abusing children. The movie is bill on IMDb as depicting the rise and fall of a blind artist with an extraordinary knack for making lifelike portraits just by listening to human voices. Vanessa Redgrave, Neros’ wife, will also star in the film as the piano teacher of Neros characters, for The Guardian. I’m very happy Kevin has agreed to be a part of my film, Nero told ABC News. I consider him a great actor and can’t wait to start the movie. Spacey would not comment on her casting. The actor was first publicly accused of sexual misconduct in the fall of 2017 by the actor Anthony Rapp. Spacey was later abandoned by his artistic agency and publicist and apologized in a statement to Rapp, claiming that he didn’t remember making a sexual advance towards her when Rapp was 14. But if I then behaved as he describes, his statement continued, I owe him a sincere apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior. A civil lawsuit against Spacey, which lists Rapp as a plaintiff alongside an anonymous man called CD in court documents, is unlikely to go ahead. Earlier this month a New York judge ruled that the accuser must reveal his identity for his 1980s sexual abuse allegations to stand trial. Before the decision, lawyer CD written in a letter to the court that CD reluctantly decided that he was emotionally unable to continue with the action and will end his claims if he cannot remain anonymous. Meanwhile, the Britains Crown Prosecution Service decides to indict Spacey in connection with six separate accusers who alleged incidents between 1996 and 2013. The 61-year-old film’s last role was in Billionaire Boys Club, which made a dismal $ 126 on the day it opened in August 2018, according to Hollywood journalist. Prior to the casting of Spacey’s Neros, one of the only great filmmakers to support the actor was a writer-director. Paul schrader (First reformed). He later deleted a 2018 Facebook post expressing interest in working with Spacey. Spaceys’ next film has yet to receive a release date. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair A first look at Leonardo DiCaprio in The Flower Moon Killers

