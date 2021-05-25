Rajs’ secret wish: to want to turn public hatred into love! | Entertainment News

After playing a conservative and abusive husband in the hit film Secret Superstar (2017), actor Raj Arjun received accolades and awards, but has not had a Bollywood release since then. However, he gave successes in the South and now has a series of films, web series and short films that he shot during this time.

The actor said, yes, thodi se yeh vidambna rahi (that was unfortunate)! I also felt that I had proven myself and that all difficulties were rewarded with recognition and rewards. I expected a lot of work, but whatever the roles were, they were very poor, albeit in the big movies. I was a little disappointed but I was sure that now I will do nothing less than that, I will satisfy my hunger as an actor!

Raj didn’t get much in Bollywood but got some good deals in the South Indian film industry. I did a Telugu movie Dear Comrade which had Vijay Devarakonda and Rasmika Mandanna, and me as the main villain. He was followed by Watchman with GV Prakash Kumar also as the antagonist. Both have done very well at the box office and OTT.

The actor filmed for Shershaah, a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra, where he plays Subedaar Raghunath Singh. I also shot for Kangana Ranaut star Thalaivi, where I play RM Veerapan.

His OTT journey started with Karanjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone (2018). In July, audiences will see a mega series in which I have a different kind of role. I made a short film The Miniaturist of Junagarh with Naseer (uddin Shah) Saheb then with young filmmakers shot Pilibhit. Both go to international film festivals. I did Ritam Srivastavas’ Maternity Blues short film on surrogacy followed by a silent film and another Natkhat short with Vidya Balan.



Raj Arjun during his filming in Lucknow. (Instagram)



In Lucknow, he shot the Malayalam film Khajuraho Dreams before the pandemic, followed by the OTT Taav series in Unnao-Kanpur and another series in Lucknow where he plays an Orthodox Muslim politician. The Kanpur and Lucknow projects that I shot in February and March of this year. In between, I was also commuting to Bhopal for the movie Love Hostel. I had three days of work left in the film, but as the pandemic worsened, I came to Mumbai as yeh jaan bachane ka samay hai. Work can come later!

Raj admits to having won the hatred of moviegoers for his role in Secret Superstar. I have enough abuse and hatred for my role which as an actor is surely a feat for me. Now I want to turn the tide so that audiences fall in love with me, which hopefully will happen soon, he said on a positive note.