Army of the Dead Reshoots: Ana de la Reguera filmed with Tig Notaro





There are only two scenes in “Army of the Dead” where Tig Notaro plays with a real person on set.

Much news has been made about Zack Snyder digitally inserting Tig Notaro into ‘Army of the Dead’, but now comes confirmation from actor Ana de la Reguera on the only two scenes in the film in which Notaro appeared with a real actor. on the tray. Notaro was cast in the Netflix zombie flick after production ended because Snyder was set to replace Chris D’Elia after being accused of sexual misconduct. The pandemic prevented Snyder from reuniting the cast and forced him to film Notaro via a green screen, then digitally place her in the film in the exact places where D’Elia was removed. “I had to go through this incredibly technical experience, recreating every scene, shot for shot,” Snyder told Vulture earlier this month. “My visual effects supervisor, Marcus Taormina, did the job of getting Chris out of the movie completely so Tig could have the freedom. [to move] in the scenes. Related Related Reguera was the only actor to return for the covers of “Army of the Dead” because the insertion of Notaro in the scenes shared by Reguera with D’Elia did not work. The actress revealed to Insider which two scenes were the only ones in the film to feature Notaro in front of a real person. “The scene where I put the gas canisters on the roof,” Reguera said. “I originally shot this with Chris, so we had to do it again. And the scene where the robbery is explained by the team in a warehouse. Originally Chris was standing next to me, and he’s so tall, and Tig maybe shorter than me, so I had to be there for her to shoot this scene just so the eye lines were correct. Reguera added: “[Notaro] saw the movie before we re-shot it, so she saw it eight months before either of us did. So I was like, ‘Did you like the movie? Is it good?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, that’s actually pretty good. And that relieved me because Tig seems like someone who wouldn’t lie about it. She’s going to be honest. While Reguera may have met Notaro, other “Army of the Dead” cast members such as Dave Bautista did not. The characters played by Bautista and Notaro share many scenes together, including a climactic helicopter escape scene, but Notaro has been digitally inserted into all of these moments. “It was weird, because, you know, I wasn’t there. [Laughs.] And when I watch it, I feel like I’m there, ”Bautista said recently of watching a movie with a co-star he’s never played with. “There is a missing connection here. But I don’t feel like the movie is missing a beat. Anyone who does not know that this is the case will not realize it at all. Tig fits in perfectly, and its chemistry fits in perfectly. “ “Army of the Dead” is now streaming on Netflix. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

