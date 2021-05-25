Virat Kohli dated this Bollywood actress before Anushka Sharma





Share Tweet Share Share E-mail the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, is hailed as one of the greatest cricketers of the modern era of gentlemen’s game. Virat is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in a private ceremony in 2017. The powerful couple, nicknamed Virushka by fans and ardent supporters, were blessed with daughter Vamika in January earlier this year. Conversely, the couple first met in 2013 during a commercial shoot. However, not many people know that actress Anushka was not the only actress Virat had dated. According to multiple reports, the batting maestro was in a romantic relationship with Bollywood actress Izabelle Leite. Yes, you read that right. According to reports, filed by the IANS news agency, Kohli dated Izabelle for two years before the couple decided to go their separate ways. View this post on Instagram A post shared by izabelle leite (@xoizaleite) Izabelle is a Brazilian model and has worked in several Bollywood films including Talaash – The Answer Lies Within, Sixteen and Purani Jeans. virat kohli and izabelle leite.

you guys know her well <3 pic.twitter.com/5Afd46FoMZ – iAt nmkt his (@_CrazyFans) March 20, 2013 Speaking of the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli was last seen playing for his team Royal Challengers Bangalore in the now suspended 2021 IPL.The decision to suspend the 2021 IPL midway through came after several players were tested positive for coronavirus in the bio-bubble. Recently, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma launched a fundraiser in collaboration with crowdfunding platform Ketto for COVID-19 relief following the indefinite suspension of IPL 2021. The couple donated Rs 2 crore on the initiative and the couple managed to raise Rs 11,39,11,820 for the relief of COVID-19 in India. Meanwhile, the Indian skipper will be seen leading the Indian cricket team in the highly anticipated World Testing Championship final between India and New Zealand which will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton from June 16.























