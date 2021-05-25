Producer Anand Pandit partners with Big B and Ajay Devgn to create Covid centers





On May 18, a 25-bed Covid care center began operations in Juhu, Mumbai. According to producer, distributor and philanthropist Anand Pandit, it was a call from his actor Sarkaar 3 and Chehre Amitabh Bachchan that prompted him to approach Ritambhara Vishva Vidyapeeth with a request to convert some of the rooms at the educational institution to a Covid facility. It does not have intensive care beds as the need for them decreases as cases decline, but they are all oxygen beds, fitted with pipelines and concentrators, Pandit informs the Free Press Journal of New York. In his blog post, Bachchan referred to the center as also being a 400-bed facility at the Rakab Ganj Gurudwara in Delhi that he helped set up. The actor also imported 20 fans from overseas, 10 of which have already arrived in Mumbai. The balance will arrive by May 25 and will be distributed to hospitals and health centers in the city he has identified. He also ordered 200 oxygen concentrators and helped set up a diagnostic center at a Covid facility in the capital Bangla Sahib Gurdwara. He told me that whenever I do something related to relief from Covid, to let him know, shares Pandit.

