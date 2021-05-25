Padma Lakshmi, Elizabeth Olsen and Jurnee Smollett Celebrate WIE Mentees in Special – The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood reporter The annual Women in Entertainment event, now entering its second decade, looked a little different without its typical Los Angeles in-person celebration. This year, he brought the power of the star to a lifelong hour-long special on May 24.

Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation, a Voices Magnified Special, linked to THR The annual Women in Entertainment Power 100 list, was hosted by Padma Lakshmi and saw celebrity home appearances from Elizabeth Olsen, Kathryn Hahn, Jurnee Smollett, Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin, Lana Condor, Anitta and Anna Kendrick, as well than a performance of Girls5eva star Sara Bareilles. The special highlighted THR Pioneering the Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program, which, in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles, awards $ 1 million in scholarships to Los Angeles high school students in underserved communities. More than $ 10 million has been donated since the inception of the program, which connects teenage girls with Hollywood women of great power.

“It’s so important to see women of color, women of all kinds, represented in very powerful positions that you dream of yourself pursuing those same positions,” Smollett said at the event, while Anderson added, “When we see a woman as a strong moral compass or who has a lot of compassion or who has a good work ethic, when we see women who represent the characteristics that we would like to aspire to, it helps us in a way. to guide us in this direction. For Kendrick, that mentor was his mother, who “was the breadwinner in our family and I think that touched me in a really wonderful way.

Each mentee, 18 in total, receives a $ 10,000 Lifetime College Scholarship. Additionally, four full scholarships at partner universities Chapman and Loyola Marymount were awarded thanks to Sony (sending one student to LMU), Spotify (one to Chapman) and the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation (which sponsors two students, one to Chapman and one at LMU). Since 2016, the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation has donated nearly $ 1 million, offering nine scholarships to graduates of the program.

Cadillac is the sponsor of Women in Entertainment. Additionally, the Wasserman Family Foundation donated new MacBook Airs to the latest class of mentees.

“Education is about choice, education is about expanding your vision of what is possible, and that helps level the playing field,” Hahn said of the importance of these scholarships, as the noted Olsen, “Education is everything, and if we don’t do it better for the children of this country, we have failed. Adding Corrin: “Education is the gateway to opportunity.”

Five mentor-mentee relationships were explored in the special: Ali Hoffman (president, national networks for Starz) and his mentee Emely; Cassidy Lange (director, original studio film, Netflix) and Gracie; Deborah Thomas (senior vice president of entertainment advertising for NBC) and Celine; Mioshi Jade Hill (President, Sirens Media) and Miranda; and Terry Kalagian (Executive Vice President Creative Content, Gaumont) and Wynda, the duos tackling pandemic setbacks, college nominations and Hollywood dreams. Mentee Gracie says, “Throughout my career in high school, I knew that making movies was my dream, but I wasn’t sure exactly how to make it happen. I was kind of giving up, so having a mentor who can believe in me when I don’t believe in myself and Cassidy was exactly that.

Sherry Lansing, co-founder of the program, also made an appearance.

Condor offered his support as a youngster moving up in the industry, saying, “I start producing some of my own stuff and I’m often really scared that my voice doesn’t matter, but I’m like : ‘No, it really is! I just have to be brave ”, which was echoed when Bareilles concluded with a performance of his hit song“ Brave ”.

“It’s really important to me that young women who feel invisible have a safe space in the world that I create for them,” Bareilles said. “I will always tell them that they are powerful, that they are smart, that they are strong, that they are beautiful just the way they are. It’s the fire in my engine.

Women in Entertainment, which has partnered with Lifetime since its inception, is part of the network’s big push for diversity and inclusion. A major initiative, Broader Focus, aims to support and hire female directors, screenwriters and producers. In 2019, 82% of Lifetime films were written by women, with 78% female directors and 67% female EPs; 75 percent of his sets were performed by women. The network has also served as a launching pad for Patty Jenkins and Eva Longoria, among others, and has also collaborated with Jennifer Aniston, Angela Bassett and Laura Dern on directing projects.

“We are a brand that is a voice for women and for that reason we have to walk,” says Paul Buccieri, president and chairman of A + E Networks. “It’s great to extend the brand in this way beyond our airwaves. These folks who work on all of these movies fire up and are really, really addicting to the whole creative community. “

Adds Karen Gray, Head of Network Diversity Initiatives, “In something like this, helping women from underserved communities find a stronger path to college and into the entertainment industry is something that fits us perfectly. and which goes in the direction of everything else. we have done. There’s also industry egoism because we need more diverse voices – we’re all talking about it and preparing these amazing women with these interesting stories is bringing those diverse voices needed into the industry, which I think is. will simply result in better content. “