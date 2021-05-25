Kevin Spacey in first movie since being accused of sexual misconduct





CNN has confirmed that the actor will play a detective in an upcoming Italian film titled “L’uomo Che Disegn Dio”. The film is directed by and also stars Franco Nero. It will also star Nero’s wife, Vanessa Redgrave. “I chose him because he is a great actor,” Louis Nero, the film’s producer, told CNN on Monday. When asked about the charges against Spacey, Nero said he thought it was “false.” Spacey sparked backlash in 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp said so BuzzFeed News that the actor made a sexual advance towards him in 1986, when Rapp was 14 years old. That same year, CNN reported that the actor made Netflix’s set of “House of Cards” a “toxic” work environment through a model of sexual harassment, based on interviews with eight people who worked on the show at the time or have done so in the past. Netflix then fired him and Sony rebroadcast his role in the movie “All the Money in the World”. Spacey never commented on the assault charges, but apologized for making unwanted sexual advances to actor Anthony Rapp in the ’80s when Rapp claimed to be only 14. In 2017, he said: “Honestly, I don’t remember the meeting, it would have been over 30 years ago.” “But if I then behaved as he describes it, I owe him a sincere apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years. ” Nero told CNN that although the film is in Italian, Spacey’s part will be in English. They are currently filming and the film will be released early next year. CNN has reached out to Spacey’s attorneys for comment.

