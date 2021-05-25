Meet the Linda Lindas, the girls who rocked the internet

Lauren Crew for BuzzFeed News

From left to right: Lucia, Mila, Bela and Eloise from Linda Lindas

LOS ANGELES It’s Friday and the Linda Lindas are having fun in their family’s living room, bouncing in their socks and whipping their hair around their faces. It sounds like a normal afternoon, but for this teen / tween punk rock band, it’s a surreal moment. In the past 24 hours, a video of the half-Asian, half-Latinx group of two sisters, their cousin and a close friend aged 10 to 16 performing their song Racist, Sexist Boy at the Los Angeles Public Library rocked the Internet. [Its been] really intense and upsetting, Lucia, 14, told BuzzFeed News while in her backyard. She said people had flooded the bands’ DMs to ask if they could perform next week. Im like, next week? I’m at school. The eighth grader was in the middle of science class (at home) on Thursday when her father walked into the house from his studio to tell her and her sister, Mila, 10, that their performance was going viral. I didn’t really believe it, said Lucia. I was like, what does that mean? And then we check [Instagram] and it’s like, Whoa, we got like 100,000 followers now. The clip, which has garnered millions of views on social media, opens with Mila introducing the song, which she says was inspired by a meeting she had with a boy at school who had her said his father said to stay away from the Chinese. After I told him I was Chinese, he walked away from me, says the fifth grader. Eloise and I wrote this song based on this experience. So that’s about him and all the other racist and sexist boys out there, 13-year-old Eloise said before the band started playing. Eloise, who sings and plays the bass, then delivers the lyrics, Racist boy, sexist, you are a racist, sexist boy, of a piercing intensity.

It was just one of eight songs six of which are originals that the Linda Lindas performed for the Asia Pacific Island Heritage Month program. The mini-concert was pre-recorded and aired live on May 4, but it wasn’t until the library released the clip for Racist, Sexist Boy last week that it exploded onto the internet. Thousands of people shared the video, including well-known artists like Awkwafina and Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea. The people I really admire reposted us and it’s like, whoa, I never thought in a million years that I would have such a close interaction with these people, said Bela, 16, who plays guitar and sometimes also bass.

This is the first band I’m going to RUNNING to see once I get my second shot, tweeted an user. This fucking song reigns wrote another. Great riff, AF punk. While the video catapulted them to viral fame overnight, it’s no coincidence. The Linda Lindas have been built up to this moment. The girls first performed together in 2018 as part of pickup band Kristin Kontrols at a Girls school festival in Los Angeles. Later that year, Bela asked Mila, Eloise and Lucia to perform with her for a concert at the Hi Hat in Highland Park and they have been together ever since. They finally found their band’s name after watching Beautiful beautiful beautiful, a 2005 Japanese film about a group of teenage girls performing Blue Hearts songs on a school show. The name of the film is based on the song by Japanese punk rock bands Linda Linda, which the Linda Lindas also performed. They opened for Bikini Kill and shared the stage with the Dils, Best Coast, and Alice Bag, among others. They wrote the song Claudia Kishi for The Claudia Kishi Club, a Netflix documentary released last summer. They also recorded two covers, Bikini Kills Rebel Girl and the Muffs Big Mouth, for the Netflix movie. Moxie and even appeared in the movie, which was released in March. Before the 2020 presidential election, girls released a single called Vote! to encourage people to vote. Then in December, they released their first EP, a four way joy which includes a song Bela wrote about her Siamese cat and another by Eloise about her friends’ disappearance during the pandemic. The Racist, Sexist Boy video took off at a time when hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise, in part because of the racist scapegoat over the coronavirus pandemic. The wave of anti-Asian attacks has left Linda Lindas worried about their grandparents. Lucia said that at times she felt helpless and wondered if the situation will ever improve. It seems there will always be people who never see how wrong it is to do this, she said. Even though we were young and still in school and haven’t learned everything there is to know, we know some of the important things that some people cannot accept. The girls said they believed the song was related to so many people because of the reality of pervasive racism and how they used their voices to speak out against it. All of those emotions are kind of bottled up, so it’s good to shout it out, Eloise said.

Lauren Crew for BuzzFeed News

The Linda Lindas practice at home in Los Angeles.

When the incident that inspired Racist, Sexist Boy first happened, Mila said she didn’t realize people were blaming China and the Chinese for COVID-19. It was his first personal encounter with racism. I didn’t really know how to answer, she said. What do you say to that? her sister, Lucia, 14, rang the bell. What are you doing? I mean besides writing a great song about it. Mila and Eloise started thinking about the lyrics in the car that day, and later when they were stuck at home, they spent about five hours on Zoom putting them together. Writing it made me feel better, Mila said. They first performed the song around Halloween as part of a virtual ensemble. At the time it was called Idiotic Boy, but they revised the lyrics as they became more aware of ableism. The goal is to make this world a better place, Lucia said. It’s about sharing a real life experience that has happened and trying to educate people and not undermine them because of their intelligence. These days they write all the time and hope to soon record and perform their new songs in front of an IRL audience. But first, they have to complete the school year and qualify for the finals. Summer vacation is just here, we’re just waiting for that, says Lucia.