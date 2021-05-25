Nathan Bates announces engagement, is Lawson Bates next?





Nathan Bates is getting married. The star ofBring up Batesannounced her engagement to Esther Keyes. The news ends months of speculation about the relationship of ultra-conservative Christian couples. When they will get married remains unknown. However, Nathan’s sister Carlin Stewart may have given supporters of the Bates family a clue. Now that Nathan is officially heading for the aisle, family followers have turned to Lawson Bates. Lawson announced his relationship in February 2021. Will Lawson be the next Bates to ask the question? Nathan Bates proposed to Esther Keyes Nathan and Estherare officially engaged. While relatively little is known about the couple, fans know they have one thing in common. They both come from oversized families. The 27-year-old is the fifth child of Gil and Kelly Jo Batess. He has 18 siblings. Esther is the ninth of 14 children in her family. According toFox news, Nathan proposed to Esther in Florida after a whirlwind weekend. They visited three places to capture important moments in their lives. RELATED: Bring in Bates: the Bates family spill all their kissing secrets Esther and Nathan have been particularly quiet about their budding romance. Still, fans got a glimpse of it onBring up Batesand via social networks. Nathan’s decision to keep things private may have something to do with a previous relationship. In 2016, Nathan ended a court with a New Yorker named Ashley Slayer.Bring up Batesbriefly describes the relationship between Nathan and Ashleys. Carlin Stewart is convinced two weddings will take place in 2021 While neither Nathan nor Esther have revealed exactly when they are getting married, Carlin may have offered fans a clue. Several weeks ago, Carlin completed a question and answer session onInstagram. A fan asked how many Bates weddings could take place in 2021. She didn’t name any names, but seemed fairly certain that two more family members would be married by the end of 2021. The Bates Family | James Ambler / Barcroft USA / Getty Images In April, Katie Bates announced plans to marry 20-year-old New Jersey college student Travis Clark. Travis and Katie announced their dating in March 2020. Presumably Nathan and Katie are the two Bates siblings Carlin was referring to. This is not certain, however. Another boy from Bates is currently in a relationship, although he does not appear to have made any progress towards the engagement yet. Is Lawson Bates the next member of the Bates family to announce an engagement? Katie, Nathan and Lawson are the three single members of the Bates family known to be in a relationship. Now that Katie and Nathan have made things a little more official with their respective romances, family members can’t help but wonder when Lawson might get married. Some fans are speculating that things are getting serious with Tiffany Espensen. I ask everyone to keep my wife in your prayers, she hasn’t found me yet – Lawson Bates (@lawbates) Feb. 12, 2018 RELATED: Bringing Bates up: Lawson Bates makes it official Instagram ahead of Valentine’s Day, but senders aren’t happy There are good reasons to think so. The Bates family follows rules of seduction similar to those of the Duggar family. Generally speaking, when the family announces a court, the couple are quite close to the engagement. Unlike the Duggar family, the Bates have had a few romances that have failed following official announcements. Nathan, Trace Bates and Zach Bates each had failed relationships. Does that mean Lawsons romance could end before the engagement? Sure, but that doesn’t seem likely. Lawson has yet to announce a commitment. In theory, however, he would, logically, be the next to make a big announcement.







