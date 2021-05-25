The Boss Baby: a family business updates on Peacock





Just when theaters thought it was their turn to shine, Universal is showing it’s keeping all options open.

Even as “F9” opened as an international theatrical hit, Universal has made its streaming priorities clear: “The Boss Baby: Family Business” will debut on July 2 in theaters and on Peacock while that a theatrical release is scheduled for the same day in the rest of the world. DreamWorks Animation’s original 2017 release, “The Boss Baby,” grossed $ 175 million in North America and double the rest of the world. It was previously slated for a theatrical release only on September 17th. Universal’s theatrical releases come under an established Premium VOD agreement that allows PVOD screenings after 17 or 31 days, depending on the gross opening. This includes revenue sharing with at least some distributors. This announcement indicates that whatever the subtleties of this agreement, Universal has retained the right to broadcast the films of its choice on the day and date in streaming, theaters then being free to play at their choice. Related Related From the perspective of national theaters who may have felt they got along with Universal. In terms of premium product for its streaming strategy, however, Universal appeared to be lagging behind Disney + and HBO Max in bolstering its service with new or recent theatrical-level films. Peacock currently has around 42 million subscribers. Animated films are essential for all streamers. It’s essential for Disney +, while Netflix has deals with DreamWorks Animation and Sony Animation. Currently, Netflix has four animated titles in its top 10: the South African production “Jungle Beat: The Movie”, “The Millers vs. the Machines ”from Sony,“ The Secret Life of Pets 2 ”from Universal Animation and“ Madagascar ”from DreamWorks Animation. Figure Peacock would have finally gotten “Pets” and “Madagscar,” but now Universal has found a way to get a DreamWorks animation first. Disney For national theaters, it stings. While this is never good news, the timing suggests that even though they are showing a revival, theaters are not the point. After an exceptional first weekend for “F9” in the first territories (163 million dollars, led by China), and just before the most important weekend for theaters for more than a year with the vernissages of “A Quiet Place Part II” and “Cruella” (the latter a Disney + / PVOD release), Universal shows its cards in Raising Peacock – where the film will be available at no additional cost to subscribers). While theaters can somehow replicate 2019’s gains on top titles, they still face the fact that they may be less likely to do so. It also means that the theater-friendly Universal continues to explore alternative options. Others may follow suit. For theaters, the siege never stops. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

