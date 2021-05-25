MCU News: ‘Eternals’ trailer, covering lime bleaching, more

The past few days have been busy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios has finally released a Trailer For Chlo Zhaos Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, star Simu Liu has dealt with trolls online and chef Kevin Feige tackled an ugly aspect of the greatest movie franchise of all time: laundering lime.

Feige discusses whitewashing

In a new Men’s health Cover story focusing on Liu, the first Asian MCU frontman, producer-creator Feige addressed past accusations of laundering other characters initially envisioned as Asians.

Doctor Strange drew criticism ahead of its 2016 premiere for choosing Tilda Swinton, a white woman, as the elder, who debuted in 1961 and is the oldest Asian male character in Marvel Comics. Co-writer C. Robert Cargill, a white man, said in an interview on Double grilled, [P]People are like, Well, why not choose Michelle Yeoh? … If you tell me that you think it is a good idea to present a Chinese actress as a Tibetan character, you are out of your foolish mind and you don’t know what … you are talking about. He added: We knew the Social Justice Warriors would be angry anyway.

Yeoh is Malay.

Director Scott Derrickson later offered a more nuanced explanation from the cast: Whitewash, if you use the term as it’s used now, that’s what I did with the role. But it also involves racial insensitivity and it involves racist motives and I don’t think I had either. … But it’s as if I had chosen the lesser evil and it is not because you choose the lesser evil that you do not choose a wrong.

And now Feige has stepped up his efforts through Mens Health, where he said: We thought we were so smart and on the cutting edge. We weren’t going to make the cliché of the old, wise, shriveled Asian. But it was a wake-up call to say, Well, wait a minute, is there another way to figure it out? Is there another way to both not fall for the cliché and to cast an Asian actor? And the answer to that, of course, is yes.

Liu Against Trolls Online

Liu has faced criticism from fans about her cast, but not about her ethnicity. A extra room With the Mens Health cover story titled, Simu Liu responds to Chinese criticism that he was too ugly to play Shang-Chi.

I have a ton of trolls, he told the store. They leave Chinese comments on my page, and I would be so excited to translate them because I thought they had to express their support. And [instead] it would be like, your face looks like a dog’s anus, you don’t deserve this role.

Sunday, Liu tweeted, Soooo glad my friend showed me how to translate comments on Weibo with screenshots of comments like Handsome? ? ? ? Ha ha ha ha, I really don’t see where it looks good … and the very standard Western aesthetic standards for Asians, among others.

Many fans, of course, tweeted their support: in response to the person who said I really don’t see where he looks good … I would say everywhere and these people couldn’t spot handsome with a GPS. Hubba hubba @SimuLiu is among the cleanest representative rebuttals.

Eternals trailer

And finally, the highly anticipated Eternals trailer arrived on Monday, showcasing the vision of Oscar-winning Zhaos, with plenty of on-location filming and a knockout cast. Fans got their first look at the assembled group of immortal aliens in full costume: Angelina Jolie (Thena), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Korean star Don Lee / Ma Dong-seok (Gilgamesh) and Barry Keoghan (Druig). They also got to see Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington (Dane Whitman / The Black Knight) and Richard Madden (Ikaris) in a movie together for the first time and got a glimpse into the epic romance of Ikaris and Sersi. (Gemma Chan).

(Feige said if there was a head in Eternals, it’s Chans Sersi, which would make her the first Asian woman in an MCU project.)

Aside from the visual beauty of the trailer that makes a first bid for an Oscar nomination for costume design, it represents the cosmic characters’ first encounter with Earthlings in what looks like the dawn of human civilization. The Eternals help humans cultivate and advance technologically while displaying powers of flight, super-speed, and matter manipulation, among others.

We have observed and guided; we have helped them progress and seen them do wonders, says a voiceover sounding like Hayek. Over the years, we have never intervened until now. (Which might answer the question, where were you divine beings when Thanos wiped out half the universe?)

The trailer includes a delicious Easter Egg in the dying moments to tie it entirely to the MCU. the eternally Young-looking sprite (Lia McHugh) is telling himself to the others, so now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are gone, who do you think is going to lead the Avengers?

Maddens Ikaris suggests he could take the role … and the gathered Eternals burst out laughing.