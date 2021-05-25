Entertainment
FOX 11 catches up with 2 seriously injured sisters in Hollywood DUI crash
ANGELS – FOX 11’s Hal Eisner is back at work after an accident in Hollywood in March that injured him, one of our photographers and several others. He caught up with two sisters who were also seriously injured in the crash.
It was the first time FOX 11 photographer Joab Perez and reporter Hal Eisner had met Gina Phillips Lawrence and her sister Jennifer. The two sisters live on an Indian reservation in Washington State.
But on Friday March 19 we and the sisters were hit by a suspected drunk driver in Hollywood. Jennifer said, “… being hit directly by the vehicle and pushed inside the building, all my damage is on my left side.”
Jennifer, who had several broken ribs, a broken tailbone and a badly crushed leg, who said, “My left was flat. There was no structure.” The 46-year-old says she must have been in shock because she didn’t feel the pain as much as she did with the fear that her sister might have been killed.
And, Gina was in a very precarious position! Said Gina, “The truck was on top of me and I didn’t know where my sister was and I was freaked out about it. I still have tire marks on my back.”
She says that an unidentified Good Samaritan managed to pull her from under the tire by grabbing her clothes. Gina says, “He just tore me off and right after that … the fire department came.” During our interview with Zoom, Joab looked at Gina and said, “When I arrived I saw you and I just remembered feeling horror and remembering wanting to help. But he could not. He was too hurt.
Meanwhile, Jennifer suffered from a crushed leg and multiple injuries. The two women had to undergo several surgeries. Gina needed one because a previous surgery following the accident “started to get an infection.” Jennifer has had “five surgeries in total from the start”.
Gina spent a few weeks in Los Angeles hospitals. Jennifer … two months. This, after what was supposed to be a fun sister trip.
Posing with characters from movies like Spider-Man in costume on Hollywood Blvd., looking at the hands of their favorite stars in the concrete and all the stars of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They even stay at a local hotel known to be haunted.
Jennifer likes that sort of thing. She says, “The Normandy Hotel is one of the seven most haunted hotels in all of California.
But the biggest scare was that of real life on Hollywood Blvd. Phillips says, “I had closer contact with the creepy stuff than I ever imagined would happen on this trip.”
Joab told Gina on the Zoom call, “I’m so glad you’re recovering.”
Jennifer says, “My healing is going really well … as well as you might expect. It’s going to be a long way. One to two years, they say, for me to heal.” She also says she struggles with PTSD, nightmares and depression.
And, Gina, she said, “I’ll never forget.” Meanwhile, Jennifer says, “We’re just blessed. I just feel blessed. I’m blessed to have my life. I’m blessed to have the people in my life that I do. It’s just an amazing experience. . One that I hope I will never repeat. “
