Recap: Black Lightning Series Finale

After his first intimate and personal season, Black Lightning faces a riddle. Where the first season may have focused primarily on Jefferson’s conflicted feelings about donning the Black Lightning costume again, and what his role in vigilante justice should be, the story couldn’t stop. the. He couldn’t be contained. Of course Jefferson would be a superhero again, and as a result, history and this world must be built and expanded.

In this expansion, something has been lost. The first season of Black Lightning worked so well because of the lack of construction of the world. Rather than sending the story in a bunch of different directions, the series kept it simple and delivered a season powered by thoughtful character motivations. It didn’t reinvent the superhero wheel, but it offered a refreshing perspective.

As the world built itself and evil governments (foreign and domestic), evil living dead and civil war mentions raised the stakes for something closer to the awe-inspiring and city-destroying ones we were used to when we were there. let’s go to the theater, Black Lightning lost his character-centric touch. The show had to grow out of necessity, of course, but that doesn’t mean we can’t recognize the loss.

The show had its moments in seasons two and three, but the foundation creaked under the pressure, and the fourth and final season saw some of the most shaky and least consistent stories to date. There have been times, times meant to convey a moral dilemma and an inner struggle. There have been mysteries, cliffhangers, and political intrigue. But none of it ever really resulted in anything meaningful or impactful.

“The Book of the Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closing” VS VS “The Book of the Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closing”

This is especially clear throughout the series finale, which is largely made up of endless exhibits and not much else. The first half of this episode is almost entirely set up and spoken, with scene after scene of characters explaining what’s going on and what they need to do rather than, you know, actually. Make these things. We listen to Lynn dump information on the need to find Tobias, but also the need to get to the transmitter to get the meta powers back as everyone debates the best way to go now that Jefferson is dead.

It’s rather maddening to see it unfold. I know this show was hit hard by the cancellation (and The CW chose not to move forward with the Painkiller spin-off), but still, there is no rush here. There are no stakes, or at least none that seem more than your average, generic that we need to save our type of city. Every action here is predictable, and it feels like the show just goes through the motions without really trying to engage us in any way.

It’s a shame, because Black Lightning had more than its fair share of big moments and story arcs, and he probably deserved more time to tell more stories, but outer circumstances didn’t stop the series finale from feeling like a missed. I’m not quite sure what was supposed to log in here? Jennifer’s return is a good time, just as the show has linked Jeffersons’ murder of Tobias to the very first time he used his powers to kill someone when he was younger, but otherwise it all seems very anticlimactic. The raid to destroy the transmitter is executed with little flair, everything about Lopez and Shakur is a waste of airtime, and keeping your protagonist locked underground in a coffin for most of the episode is definitely a strange choice.

That said, weirder choices might have been better than what this series finale ended up offering. This is one of the sharpest, conflict-free endings of a show I’ve ever seen. I don’t even care about some of the stale elements, like Lynn and Jefferson deciding to remarry, or the passing of the torch at the end of the episode, but I wish everything that happened before that last scene family is more convincing, more adventurous. and complicated, as the show has been in the past.

In the end, I think Black Lightning it just got to a point where there wasn’t much left to say in an interesting way. Of course the show could have gone on pretty well, Lala gets the final line in the series, coming back from the dead (again) to laugh at Tobias’ impaled body, but this whole season has been defined by the show that had to. struggling to find new ways to capture the energy she once had. As Jefferson now knows, you have to let go of the past to keep moving forward. It’s just a shame that letting go of the past Black Lightning couldn’t find another more meaningful path for himself.