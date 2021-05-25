Entertainment
No end of Hollywood as Remco Evenepoel runs out of gas at the Giro d’Italia
There will be no Hollywood ending for Remco Evenepoel in this Giro d’Italia.
Evenepoel and his outsider try to win the pink jersey without gasoline on Monday in soggy and brutal conditions.
The rookie of the grand tour, already behind the previous defeats, got stuck on the powerful Passo Giau during the 16th stage, shortened by time.
“I said even before that I had no expectations for the race after this long injury and with only two months of training,” Evenepoel said. “I don’t think everyone thought I could be great for three weeks.”
The budding Belgianstar lost contact long before the race leader Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked to win on the non-category slopes, and finally gave up more than 24 minutes.
With the losses, the 21-year-old came out of the top 10, dropping from seventh place at 3:52 on the return trip, to 19th at 28:07.
Such a brutal day at #Round, But @EvenepoelRemco gave everything even in these miserable conditions!
Photo: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/KlmUAne1di
– Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) May 24, 2021
While the Deceuninck-Quick-Step were hoping for a solid final week to keep a race on the final podium alive, those hopes were dashed on Monday against the steadfast mass of the mighty Dolomites.
Racing for the first time since his horrific crash in August at Il Lombardia, the grand tour rookie eventually succumbed to what many saw as the inevitable.
“Losing so much time shows that I didn’t do a good step and that I really felt tired in my legs,” Evenepoel said. “At the same time, it’s a learning process that I’m sure will help me in the future.”
Evenepoel finished 24 minutes late today but wants to make it to Milan, he told Het Nieuwsblad. “I had a day off” he says, wants to take advantage of the day off and will see what he can do for the team and Almeida https://t.co/9QianYIoPn ()
– the inner ring (@inrng) May 24, 2021
As Evenepoel suffered, Joo Almeida rekindled his GC hopes by starting an early breakaway. The Portuguese rider, who rode in pink for two weeks last year and finished fourth overall, moved up to 10th overall.
Evenepoel said he would now ride to support his teammate and save his legs for the final day’s time trial.
It was a reckoning day for Evenepoel, who has already said he promises to come back for more in the future.
“It was a public holiday, but we knew it could happen,” he told reporters. “I only trained two months before this Giro. It is nothing and not enough to be 100% ready for the competition. But that’s life.”
Not tested for more than seven consecutive days of racing before arriving at this Giro, Evenepoel has already exceeded expectations by standing in the top 10 before the last week of racing.
“I had no expectations for myself,” he said. “I have the impression that things are going less and less every day. Today he was completely gone. It is part of the learning process and I am enjoying it for next year. It’s just a build-up of effort over the past week.
“They may have been a bit too much for my body right now,” he said. “We knew it could happen. You don’t expect it, but if it’s there, it’s there.
The “Remco fever” in the Belgian media will certainly not fade away. He came within seconds of the pink jersey on his Grand Tour debut, and with the Olympics on the horizon, the Evenepoel phenomenon is only picking up speed.
There hasn’t been a big tour since 1976 and Lucien van Impe, so being close is big news in this cycling-loving country.
