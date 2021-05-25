Legendary Hip-Hop Photographer Was 54 – The Hollywood Reporter





Chi Modu, the acclaimed photographer who captured some of hip hop’s most iconic images, has passed away. He was 54 years old. His death was announced on Saturday in a post on his official Instagram account. “Our hearts are broken. We continue the fight. The family is asking for confidentiality right now, ”the post read. No cause of death or other details were provided. Gaining prominence in the 1990s, Modu became the director of photography at Source magazine which saw him film a host of promising and soon to be legendary artists from the golden age of hip hop, including Nas, Mary J. Blige, LL Cool J, Ice Cube, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Notorious BIG and Wu-Tang among many others. His iconic black-and-white images of a shirtless Tupac Shakur, in particular, arguably became the rapper’s enduring image in the public consciousness. Born in Nigeria in July 1966, Modu grew up in New Jersey. He attended Rutgers University, where he obtained a degree in economics in 1989. It was at Rutgers that he began to engage in photography and upon graduation he studied medium at Manhattan International Photography Center. His first job as a photographer was in Harlem Amsterdam News from New York. In the early 1990s, he joined Source, one of the leading hip-hop magazines, and became the director of photography. Influenced by Roy Decarava and André Kertész, he was known to capture candid, unguarded footage of artists, many of whom had never been professionally shot before. In all, Modu shot 30 covers for Source during what many consider the golden age of hip hop. His images documented the two performers at the height of their powers such as Biggie Smalls and Tupac, as well as the capture of unknown emerging acts that would later continue to dominate the charts and culture into the 2000s and beyond. In addition to his work for Source, he photographed album covers for a number of artists including Snoop Dogg (Doggy style), Method Man (Tical), Mobb Deep (The infamous) and Black Moon (Enta Da Stage). He also worked for Rolling stone and The New York Times. In 2016, he published his famous photo book Tupac Shakur: Uncategorized, which featured photos of the rapper when they first met in Atlanta in 1994 (images of which were later used as the cover for an issue of Rolling stone in 2012) to his signing for Death Row records nine months before his death in 1996. “There were no barriers between us. He was ready to let his guard down so I could show the human behind the headlines, ”Modu said. The Guardian about his work with Tupac. “It could have been awkward because Biggie was my friend and I photographed him too. But they both loved me and I loved them both, ”he added. Photographs of Biggie and Tupac taken by Chi Modu are seen at the opening of the Chi Modu exhibition at the Smile Gallery on March 29, 2012.

Jerritt Clark / WireImage







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos