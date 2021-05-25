Following the big announcement of the hat-trick movie in the combination of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram, there has been a strong buzz that Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty will play a key role in the movie. However, neither Shilpa nor the manufacturers have made an official announcement regarding this exciting news.

Now, the latest buzz in movie circles reveals that Shilpa Shetty will play Mahesh Babu’s (pinni) aunt in the film, tentatively titled Paardhu. While the announcement of the inclusion of Shilpa Shetty in the cast will come at a later date, the film’s title poster is slated for release on May 31, on Superstar Krishna’s birthday.

