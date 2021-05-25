Recap: The “Survivors” Fight for Their Loved Ones in 9-1-1 Season 4, Episode 14

After a stressful and heartbreaking week after season 4 of 9-1-1penultimate episode, the long-awaited finale has finally arrived. In the closing moments of Episode 13, “Suspicion,” Eddie was shot by a sniper while standing in the middle of the street, and we ended up with a stunned Buck covered in blood for a while. that his best friend was collapsing to the ground in a swimming pool. of his own blood. Read on to find out what happened in tonight’s episode, “Survivors.”

The episode opens immediately where the previous one left off. As bullets continue to rain down on LAFD, Buck manages to extricate himself from the shocked stupor he found himself in after Eddie was shot. He crawls under the fire engine, screaming frantically for Eddie, and grabs his arm and drags him under to safety. Buck hoists Eddie into the fire truck as the rest of the fire fighters pile in, continuing to dodge the sniper bullets, and they rush to the hospital. Eddie is still alive, but he’s lost a lot of blood, and Buck barely holds him together as he hovers over him. As the doctors and nurses drive Eddie to the hospital, a fellow firefighter asks Buck if he’s okay. The man walks away and Buck says, “No.”

Athena, having heard of the shooting, arrives on the scene and tells Detective Denvers that she wants to help. Meanwhile, Buck leaves the hospital to find Taylor waiting for him. He tells her he has to go see Christopher, and she insists on driving him because he doesn’t have his car there. Buck’s hands are shaking.

Chimney explains to Maddie how Eddie is going to be in surgery for the next few hours and as they talk, Maddie tells her that another firefighter has been shot elsewhere. Athena and Denvers look at footage from the latest shooting and assume the sniper is specifically targeting firefighters.

Buck arrives at Eddie’s and finds Christopher sitting in his room. Kneeling in front of him, he tells Christopher that his father is not coming home tonight because he was injured at work. Innocently, Christopher asks if he was injured in a fire, and Buck takes a deep breath as he explains that someone hurt Eddie on purpose. Christopher asks Buck if his father is okay, and Bucksniffling, with tears streaming down his cheeks, reassures him that Eddie is a fighter. But based on his red rimmed eyes and the broken look on his face, Buck needs someone to reassure him as well. And so a text message from Bobby arrives in due course, informing him that Eddie is no longer in surgery and the doctors say it went well. Relief seems to wash over Buck, and he begins to sob into his hands next to Christopher, who puts an arm around him to comfort him.

As Athena and Denvers attempt to determine where the sniper is operating from, we learn that the 118 will be wearing bulletproof vests on the job for the time being and the LAPD will have additional agents on each shift. Ana sits by Eddie’s bedside in the hospital while he sleeps, and we see Buck stayed at Eddie’s to take care of Christopher. The 118 continues to answer calls, but with added safety precautions now, such as a SWAT team escort with ballistic shields. Athena and Bobby sit down and have a serious conversation, reflecting on how it felt when she nearly lost her life after the attack. She also explains why she made the choice not to quit afterwards. Elsewhere, Carla arrives at the Diaz’s house to find Christopher and Buck having breakfast and chatting with Buck.

The 118 responds to a dangerous call, in which a construction worker is pinned by an incredibly high cable to a crane. With the way he’s bleeding, which they can see from the radar, Hen and Chimney feel he’s running out of time. And SWAT is still too far away, so they have no means of protection. Buck, being Buck, takes it upon himself to perform the rescue, Bobby’s permission be damned. Completely exposed and risking his life, Buck climbs the crane ladder and manages to rescue the victim with no problem. Then, at the station, Buck walks up to Bobby because he hasn’t said a word to him. Bobby tells him he’s accepted that Buck will never be the guy who thinks before he acts, but he also calls him out on his deliberate choice to make himself a target. Bobby assures him that what happened to Eddie wasn’t his fault, and Buck laments that he was just the guy who couldn’t do anything to protect him.

Taylor hangs out with Buck in his apartment as he prepares a bag of clothes to take to Eddie’s house, and she begins to tell him about the reckless choices he made that day. She kisses him, but then apologizes and blames the wine. Buck suggests they should talk about it, but she leaves instead. Before Buck can stop him, he gets a call from Ana: Eddie is awake. Buck rushes to the hospital and sits by Eddie’s bedside as he video chats with Christopher. When Eddie asks Buck if Christopher is okay, Buck tells him he’s better than him and admits he lost him when he told Christopher that Eddie got shot. He apologizes, but Eddie assures him, “You were there for him when I couldn’t be.” That is what matters.”

Athena and Denvers arrive at the station and Chief Pate informs them that they have discovered that the sniper bullets belong to the LAPD. A SWAT team arrives at the home of Kenneth Malone, a former SWAT rifleman who was fired six months ago after accidentally shooting a hostage.

At the dispatch center, Maddie tells Sue that she decided to quit because she feels like she failed Jee-Yun. Sue looks at her sympathetically as Maddie explains the unsettling symptoms she is experiencing, and Maddie gets defensive when she thinks Sue is going to tell her she should speak to a counselor, but Sue simply asks her to be. make sure she talks to Chimney about what’s going on. at.

Athena begins to interrogate Kenneth, who tells her that he was not fired from his job, he resigned. And what is important for him is not to erase his name for what happened, but to learn to live with his mistake. He assures her that they don’t have the right guy. Meanwhile, May receives a 9-1-1 call from a man named Ethan who is trapped in a fire. The 118 arrive at the scene, no longer wearing bulletproof vests following Kenneth’s arrest. However, Athena and Denvers discuss the fact that Kenneth’s gun was found buried in his backyard, and they both agree that they don’t think he’s the sniper after all. But the ammunition was his… so who had access to it?

118 is ordered by the LAPD to evacuate the burning building, but Bobby continues and rushes into a room because he thinks he has found Ethan’s body on the ground. It turns out to be a dummy. As he looks around in confusion, a man comes out from behind him and shoots him. Athena arrives and informs 118 that the man who called the fire is not a victim, it is the sniper. He was Kenneth’s partner. After Kenneth left, the LAPD realized Ethan was a problem and they kicked him out. Inside, Ethan asks Bobby to call the rest of the firefighters back into the building. The captain refuses.

Despite Buck’s and everyone else’s protests, Athena insists that they bring her some firefighter’s gear so that she can come in and save Bobby. Armed with her weapon, she enters alone. Ethan walks around the room, telling Bobby that the shooter from the previous hostage situation was only alive because the fire department rescued him from an overdose on several occasions. LAPD has a sniper on a roof, but there is no sharp fire through the smoky glass. Athena enters the room, crosses the flames with her weapon raised and shoots Ethan. Bobby watches in amazement as the armed firefighter takes off his helmet and he realizes it’s his wife. Later, at the hospital, Athena tells Bobby that Ethan was unsuccessful. Bobby notices that Athena literally went through the fire to save him.

Taylor shows up at Buck’s apartment. Buck tells him that he didn’t chase her because he spent a long time thinking he wasn’t enough, and he doesn’t want to do that anymore. So if Taylor doesn’t want him… She smiles, tells him she does and kisses him.

Chimney finds Maddie lying on the couch and informs her that she quit her job. She also admits that she feels like she’s losing her mind and needs help. Meanwhile, Hen, Karen, Hen and Denny’s mother are at the park when Nia runs up to them. She runs around to hug Momma Hen, Momma Karen and Grammy, then runs to see Big Brother Denny. Nia’s mother is at a loss for words and she expresses how uncomfortable she feels about finally meeting her daughter’s foster parents. She thanks Hen and Karen, and they invite her to sit down and have lunch with them.

Buck walks into Eddie’s hospital room to tell him that the nurse is preparing his medication and discharge documents. Eddie motioned for her to come over, because he wanted to talk to her about something. He goes on to tell Buck that after the well collapsed on him, he started to wonder what would have happened to Christopher if he hadn’t survived. So he went to his lawyer and changed his will.

EDDIE: One day, if I couldn’t … Christopher would be taken care of. By you. It is in my will. If I die, you become Christopher’s legal guardian.

Buck, stunned, wonders if Eddie needed his consent for this. Eddie tells him he could refuse, yes, but he knows he wouldn’t. Buck confirms everything he answers, but then inquires about Christopher’s grandparents, the rest of his family. Eddie reminds him that after Shannon left, everyone tried to make him feel guilty by giving them Christopher. It’s not what he wanted then, and it’s not what he wants now.

MALE: If that happened, wouldn’t they fight for him?

EDDIE: I do not know. Perhaps. Probably. But no one will ever fight for my son as hard as you. This is what I want for him.

MALE: Well you said you did this last year. Why are you telling me now?

EDDIE: Because, Evan, you came here the other day and said you thought it would have been better if it was you who had been shot. You act as if you are consumable. But you are wrong.

We end with a voiceover from Bobby as we browse a dinner at the Grant-Nash house, Chimney heartwarming Maddie, Eddie and Buck arriving at the Diaz house for a surprise welcome party for Eddie, the Wilson picnic and a certain new firefighter. complete his exam. Welcome to the team, firefighter Albert Han.

As this episode portrays postpartum depression, which 1 in 7 mothers and 1 in 10 fathers suffer from, it ends with an important reminder to the public that help is available from Postpartum Support International. HelpLine: 1-800-944-4773, or visit www.postpartum.net.

9-1-1 was recently renewed for Season 5, which premieres this fall on FOX and is currently slated to stay in its 8 p.m. Monday night slot.