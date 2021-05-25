After library performance goes viral, teen punk band The Linda Lindas gets recording deal





A punk group made up of four women aged 10 to 16 are set to sign with a record company days after a video of a recent gig featuring a song about a racist encounter at school went viral. The Linda Lindas were invited to play at the Los Angeles Library’s Cypress Park Branch earlier this month. It was the group’s first in-person performance in over a year, and they had less than 10 performances before the pandemic, they told the Los Angeles Times. Drummer Mila, ten, and guitarists and vocalists Eloise (13), Lucia (14) and Bela (16) performed for 40 minutes in front of a sparse crowd of librarians. The library shared video of performance on their social media accounts last week, which has since gone viral. It was their original song Racist, Sexist Boy that stood out. Shortly before we were locked up, a boy came up to me in my classroom and told me his father told him to stay away from the Chinese, Mila told the crowd as she introduced the song. After I told him I was Chinese, he walked away from me. Group members identify as Asian Americans, Latin Americans, or both. Thousands of people have shared the video of Linda Lindas’ performance, including celebrities and musicians like Awkwafina, members of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sonic Youth, Rage Against the Machine and other bands. The group is now about to sign a recording contract with Epitaph Records, an independent music label focusing on punk music. While finishing the school finals, they told the LA Times. The group has been playing together for a few years, and played some concerts opening for larger punk groups. They also played the house group in Amy Poehlers Moxie and wrote the original music for The Babysitters Club documentary The Claudia Kishi Club.









