Victor Solomon gives fans a Bonnie Raitt hit on ‘the Voice’





The voice Team John Legend finalist Victor Solomon gave country fans a surprise at the season finale premiere on Monday night (May 25), performing Bonnie Raitt’s crossover classic, “I Can’t Make You Love Me “. The 22-year-old North Carolina native doesn’t have much of a history of diving into the country genre during his time on the show, typically opting for more pop or R&B-influenced selections. His performance of John Legend’s “Glory” earned him a three-chair round during the Blind Auditions – from Blake Shelton, Legend himself and Nick Jonas – and it was no surprise when he finally went with Legend as his trainer. Solomon has been a standout contender from the start, blowing coaches away with performances such as Usher and the Temptations, the latter of which even earned the singer a social media cry from the legendary Detroit-based pop group. On the first night of the season finale, Solomon and the other four Voice the finalists have been tasked with performing a “special dedication” song and an uptempo song, both of which will be voted on by fans live throughout the night. Solomon’s “Special Dedication” performance was a powerful take on “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” which emphasized the song’s natural slow-jam tendencies and skillfully drew its emotional power from them. Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time that a TV vocalist contestant has performed Raitt’s pop-country crossover classic in 2021. American Idol Stage, the hope of season 19, Hunter Metts also selected “I Can’t Make You Love Me” in April. Originally released as a single in 1991, “I Can’t Make You Love Me” was a crossover hit for Raitt, reaching sixth place on the Billboard Adult contemporary graphic and chipping away at a place in the Billboard The Top 20 of the Hot 100 too. The song is from Raitt’s ’91 Luck of the draw album, which also produced another major single, “Something to Talk About”. The voice will wrap up its two-part finale on Tuesday, May 25, airing at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The voice Stars, then + now:







