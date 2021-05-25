Office actor Mark York dies at 55





Office Star Mark York has passed away. TMZ reports that the actor died last week from a brief and sudden illness. At the time, he was being treated at a hospital in Miami Valley, Ohio, and a development case was not immediately made public. He was 55 years old. York is best known for his work on the NBC sitcom. On the show, he played Billy Merchant, the manager of the office building in which the Dunder-Mifflin officers are located. In total, York appeared in four episodes of Office, including “The Injury” and “Casino Night”. His other Office the credits came in “Fun Run” and “Dream Team”. In “The Injury”, Michael Scott (Steve Carell) calls the York character to compare injuries after he burned his foot on a George Foreman Grill. The actor then appears in “Casino Night”, as one of Dunder-Mifflin’s many guests at the warehouse themed party. His roles in the other two episodes are more limited – in “Fun Run” he competes in the 5K run to support Scott’s new rabies charity, and in “Dream Team” the merchant rents another office. at the Michael Scott Paper Company. “Even though he’s been a paraplegic since 1988, he had such an outgoing, uplifting and positive attitude and personality,” he added. actor’s obituary reads. “He always tried to look at what he could accomplish and do, not what he couldn’t do. He had experienced many travel opportunities and many dreams for the future. Over the past few years, he had experienced many travel opportunities and dreams for the future. had worked as an inventor, and had obtained two patents for his inventions. “ Other actor credits include CSI: New York and Artificial intelligence AI. His first professional credit came on Mark Pellington’s Go until the end (1997). “Mark could quote so many lines of films and tell you who the particular actors were in most of the films. He spent many years living in California where he had many exciting times pursuing his acting opportunities,” adds his obit. “He appeared on shows such as The Office (as Billy Merchant) and CSI New York, among many other shows which can all be seen on his website, marcusayork.com. He was an avid sports fan, ALL sports , and especially loved the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State football, and Kentucky Wildcats basketball. Mark also enjoyed coming home to his mom and playing many table games with her and brother Brian for hours on end. . He was a competitive spirit who made them laugh throughout their time. Together. He will be deeply missed in all the lives he touched. “ He is survived by his parents and brothers.

