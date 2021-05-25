Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics ‘Lay Lady Lay’, Kurt Cobain’s self-portrait up for auction





LOS ANGELES: Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to “Lay Lady Lay,” a cheeky self-portrait by Kurt Cobain and five guitars designed by the late Eddie Van Halen are among 1,300 items auctioned in June. A set of handwritten letters from Britney Spears to her high school boyfriend will also be offered for sale at the Music Icons event at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills. The lyrics to Dylan’s 1969 song, written in pencil on a sheet of lumber company letterhead, have an estimate of $ 500,000 to $ 600,000.

“This is the most expensive item in the auction in June. It’s with all Bob Dylan hand-written ratings, including agreement ratings,” said Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien . Cobain’s Self-Portrait is a black felt-tip caricature he drew in 1992 while touring Singapore for his punk band Nirvana’s album “Nevermind”. It represents the late singer playing the guitar with the words “I don’t know how to play and I don’t care!” Cobain’s memories have skyrocketed in recent years; an acoustic guitar he played in 1993 sold for $ 6 million last year. The collection of letters between Spears and boyfriend Donald “Reg” Jones was written just as his pop career was about to explode in the late 1990s and carried an estimate of $ 4,000 to $ 6,000. “It’s kind of part of his pop culture story and his journey, if you will,” Nolan said. Five Charvel EVH Art Series electric guitars designed and played by Eddie Van Halen, who died of a stroke in October 2020, are expected to sell for up to $ 50,000 each. “He signed each of the guitars. He dated the tour where he played each of those individual guitars,” Nolan said. The two-day auction will take place in Beverly Hills from June 12-13.



