Patrick Oliver Jones – Going From Actor To Podcast Host

Patrick Oliver Jones, born in Birmingham, Alabama, has performed for over 25 years as an actor and singer. Starting to perform in the fabulous shows at Walt Disney World, he eventually brought his southern charm to New York stages by appearing in National Tours and Off-Broadway World Premieres. This baritone was a member of the original cast of the “First Wives Club” in Chicago and has performed on two nationwide tours of “The Adams Family” and “Evita”. On screen, Patrick has co-starred on “Blue Bloods” with Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” with Vincent D’Onofrio. With all of his successes, there have been many more failures that have led him to his new podcast business. “Why I’ll Never Make It” is an innovative podcast that explores the reasons actors and creative professionals fail while exploring what it really means to “succeed” in the industry. This is one of Feedspots’ Top 25 Drama Podcasts. Guests included Broadway actors such as Jelani Alladin (Broadway’s Frozen) to former N’SYNC singer Joey Fatone. Everyone has a story and Patrick hopes his listeners find laughter and inspiration in his podcast.

HELLO PATRICK, SO GLAD YOURE HERE! LET’S BEGIN. CAN YOU TELL US A BIT ABOUT YOURSELF, WHO IS PATRICK OLIVER JONES IN YOUR OWN WORDS?

Well, he’s someone I’ve known my whole life who’s a pretty smart guy. Haha. But seriously, I’m from Birmingham, Alabama, but now live in New York, where I have been for 13 years. Between these two cities, there has been a journey of discovery of myself and the kind of life I want to lead. I struggled with loneliness, self-doubt, connection, and even my own sexuality. But on the other hand, I have also grown in confidence, understanding and skill, as well as an innate sense of patience which helps me through the ups and downs of my life and career.

I would say the biggest transition happened last year due to the pandemic, where my ideas of success and fulfillment were completely upended. The Broadway goal I had in coming to New York was tempered by the realization that I am still whole and worthy without this feat. It allowed me to open up to other ways of living and to find a purpose outside of the theater.

HOW DID YOU GET STARTED AND HOW WAS YOUR FIRST EXPERIENCE IN THE INDUSTRY?

My first professional job came in the summer after my first year in college. I auditioned for a summer stock company in Birmingham that was doing 3 musicals over a period of about 6 weeks. The first musical was KISMET and starred Rebecca Luker. She was absolutely wonderful, not only on the show, but getting to know her. I was completely in love and star struck with her, and it was quite an introduction to the joys that can come from working with others and setting up a show. Remember, I only earned $ 150 / week as part of the set that summer, but the wealth of knowledge I gained and the foundation it laid for my career was invaluable. .

DESCRIBE YOURSELF IN 3 WORDS?

Patient. Stubborn. Giving.

ACTING TO SING HIS TRANSITION, Right?

For me, it was the other way around. I knew I wanted to sing long before I really thought about being an actor. And this transition took a long time to understand. Just singing, breaking into song on stage in the middle of a conversation, or talking to yourself is inherently weird and unnatural. Still, it’s the goal of musical theater to make this quirk feel natural and effortless. So there was first the stage of learning the difference between acting and singing, but then the most important stage of joining the two as a singular expression of a character. And it’s going to be different from show to show. Like the way I approached Quixote in MAN OF LA MANCHA, it was more character-intensive work than the intimate and grounded nature of Robert Kincade in BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY. But it’s these differences that give this career variety and make it more fun.

HOW DOES YOUR ACTING HISTORY INFLUENCE YOUR WORK AS A SINGER AND THE OTHER WAY AROUND?

It took me a while to learn, but I finally realized that it’s acting that brings daylight more than beautiful singing. Of course, we all love to hear a gorgeous voice and beautifully sung melodies, but with no strong, believable character choices behind it, then it’s empty and doesn’t add anything to the story or character. So yes, do the work of learning notes and rhythms and offer vocal techniques. This is when the character’s opinions, beliefs and motivations need to come through and be expressed. Hopefully the music and lyrics make this easier, but sometimes it takes the actor to make those connections and turn a pretty song into a pivotal moment, promoting the experience for both the audience and that character.

DESCRIBE YOUR CREATIVE PROCESS?

At a basic level, I approach the work of the characters from the outside in. I understand what they do and how they do it, and then I dig deeper into why they do it and how it feels. To me, it seems more useful to me, especially in long-running shows like national tours and cruise ships. My emotional state will change from day to day and I will not always be able to access the same feelings for a given scene in every performance. But I can still remember and use physical actions as a type of muscle memory to keep myself present in a scene and provide the best chance for emotions and internal processes to engage.

WHAT IS YOUR MAIN INSPIRATION?

Connection, in terms of audience as well as other creatives in rehearsal and on stage. This is what I aspire to a feeling of solidarity and belonging. I’m sure it comes from my own childhood being an only child and that loneliness that I spoke of. The theater has provided a wonderfully rich avenue for meeting and connecting with a wide range of people, who in turn help me connect more with myself and my place in this world.

WHAT IS A RANDOM FACT ABOUT YOURSELF THAT YOU CAN SHARE WITH US?

When it comes to small snacks like Goldfish or M & Ms, I eat them two at a time. A piece on each side of my mouth. If I get to the end of the bag and there are three on the left, I’ll eat two and then split the third between the left and right sides. I don’t know why I’m doing this but it’s just what I’ve always done.

ANY FUTURE PROJECTS YOU CAN TALK ABOUT?

It’s been at least five years, but I’m going back to acting class this summer. After this long drought of being away from the stage and interacting with other actors, it’s a good time to dust off the cobwebs and refocus myself and my profession as I reconnect with intentions and motivations for why I like to play and interpret various characters. .

WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO SOMEONE BEGINNING THEIR CAREER?

Don’t take it personally. Whether it’s the direct criticism of a performance or the silence that usually follows auditions, you can’t let these words take root in your heart or mind. Continually strive to be better and grow with each show, but make sure you enjoy each step and do it for yourself and not for others. Taking criticism personally will only stifle your talent and prevent it from spreading, which will only lead you to a dead end.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO SHARE WITH OUR READERS?

As we all begin to play and inhabit spaces we haven’t been in for over a year, we just need to breathe and get back to work at ease. Some are ready to go, while others are more hesitant and anxious. Allows you to support and understand each other with the ultimate goal of having fun and rediscovering that creative spark.

FINALLY, WHERE CAN WE FIND YOU ONLINE?

I’m atpojones.comand my podcast can be heard atwinmipodcast.comor wherever you listen to podcasts. Follow me on Instagram at @pojnyc and @winmipodcast.