Horror movies for people who don’t like the horror genre





Horror movies are experiencing a renaissance right now, thanks to phenomenal directors and unique storylines. Many of these films receive rave reviews from critics and are increasingly popularized by word of mouth on social media. If you were like me, you might have wanted to see these movies and participate in the speech, but you were too scared of it. However, after watching a lot of horror movies, we at The Clog have a few recommendations for people to familiarize themselves with the genre. “The cabin in the woods” (2011) This film explores the clichés of traditional horror films with a comedic tone. He follows a group of students who come out, waiting for him, a cabin in the woods. They are soon terrorized by monsters and more. The less you know about this movie the better, and I highly recommend it. You can stream it on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. “Shhh” (2016) This film tells the story of a deaf and mute woman who must survive a home invasion on her own. “Hush” might be a thriller, but it follows the same beats of a horror movie with the scary and unsettling atmosphere that makes your heart beat nonstop. The plot may seem basic, but it’s a fun movie that takes a lot of turns. You can stream it on Netflix. “Get out” (2017) One of the first horror films I saw, the acclaimed Jordan Peeles film deserves the hype. It’s a mix of political satire and horror film where a black man visits the parents of his white girlfriend. Not only does it give you a thrill, but it also showcases modern American racism and its evolution. The movie isn’t too scary, but it will haunt you. You can watch it with a Hulu + Live TV subscription. “Hereditary” (2018) In one of my favorite horror movies, Ari Aster watches the personal demons that plague a normal family. It’s one of the scariest movies on this list, with barely any fear of jumping, but I think everyone will enjoy it. Toni Collette gives an incredible performance as a woman mourning the loss of her mother and trying to keep her family together. It’s scary, fun, and unique. You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video. “Parasite” (2019) This Oscar-winning film isn’t considered a typical horror film, but it showcases the horror of capitalism and slowly follows a spooky path. The film is about a poor family that develops a (parasitic) relationship with a rich family. The film explores how these families feed on each other and provides you with an unforgettable experience. You can stream it on Hulu. So this is it! Here is my list of horror movies for people who generally don’t like horror movies. Some honorable mentions are “The Haunting of Hill House” (I know it’s a TV series, but it’s so good) and “Midsommar” (it’s scarier than most of the movies here, but if you can endure them, watch it). Soon you’ll be lining up to watch the next episode of the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”. Contact Nicholas Clark at [email protected].







