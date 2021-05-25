WWE Raw results, recap, notes: Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre fight for the Hell in a Cell title

WWE began the actual construction of the June Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Monday night, setting one Championship match for the event and starting the journey to another.

On the women’s side, it’s not done that Charlotte Flair will have the opportunity to face the Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley in singles at the PPV. Flair has been in the line for a one-on-one match since she faced Asuka and Ripley in a triple threat match at WrestleMania Backlash in a match where Ripley pinned Asuka to retain the title.

Bobby Lashley doesn’t yet know who he’ll face Hell in a Cell, but will find out next week when Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre recover with a title on the line. The two fought without a challenge after Lashley and MVP met. be ingested in their Monday night game.

CBS Sports was with you all night long with recaps and highlights of all the ThunderDome action inside the Yuengling Center in Tampa.

Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston fight for the title

McIntyre cut a Lashley and MVP promo to open the show. McIntyre taunted Lashley for losing to Kingston in last week’s Raw main event – a victory that came with the help of McIntyre. This brought out Kingston and Xavier Woods, with Kingston challenging McIntyre for taking credit for his victory and McIntyre’s seemingly endless number of championship rematch. As the two argued, Adam Pearce announced that the two will face each other and the winner will have a chance at Lashley’s WWE Championship in the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Drew McIntyre versus Kofi Kingston ended in no contest. MVP and Lashley watched the show from a VIP lounge set up on the entrance ramp. McIntyre dominated the start of the match with his power before Kingston finally used speed to launch into his own wave of attack. McIntyre eventually gave up the MVP and Lashley to get closer, bringing the champion to ringside. This led to Kingston and McIntyre ultimately crashing into Lashley. Lashley and MVP responded by attacking both men, pulling the bell and leaving some uncertainty over Lashley’s opponent in the next pay-per-view. Pearce would say later that there would be a rematch next week and that Lashley would be suspended for 90 days if he or MVP intervened.

We just expect nothing teased on Raw can’t be sorted out in a single week, so we’re marching until next Monday to redo the whole thing between McIntyre and Kingston. The issues between the two felt eerily forced after celebrating the end of the Raw from the previous week together and there’s no way for Kingston to think that McIntyre played no part in his victory over Lashley. Asking for careful planning and booking on Raw is a dumb rush. At least the game was good, even if the finish kills it.Grade: C

Raw Women’s Championship Match for Hell in a Cell

Nikki Cross beats. Rhea Ripley in a two-minute Beat the Clock challenge.Ripley lost track of time with just two minutes to beat Cross – a challenge presented by Charlotte Flair – and time passed as the Raw Women’s Champion was on offense in the corner. A smiling Flair walked to the ring for his match as Ripley stood stunned in the ring.

Charlotte Flair won. Asuka via pinfallafter reversing the Asuka hairpin lock. It was a long game between the old rivals that came and went until Flair’s late reversal to steal the pin and victory. Later in the series, it was announced that Flair would face Ripley for the Raw Women’s Title at Hell in a Cell.

One has to assume that there is a reason for the odd match and the end of Cross vs Ripley. This reason is probably just to get Flair vs Cross in a Beat the Clock Challenge next week so Flair can try to beat Ripley. Flair vs Asuka will always be a good game, but it’s getting more and more outdated. Almost 50 of Asuka’s most recent 100 games were against or teamed up with Flair, spoiling their unique chemistry somewhat. Category B-

What else happened on WWE Raw?