Entertainment
WWE Raw results, recap, notes: Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre fight for the Hell in a Cell title
WWE began the actual construction of the June Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Monday night, setting one Championship match for the event and starting the journey to another.
On the women’s side, it’s not done that Charlotte Flair will have the opportunity to face the Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley in singles at the PPV. Flair has been in the line for a one-on-one match since she faced Asuka and Ripley in a triple threat match at WrestleMania Backlash in a match where Ripley pinned Asuka to retain the title.
Bobby Lashley doesn’t yet know who he’ll face Hell in a Cell, but will find out next week when Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre recover with a title on the line. The two fought without a challenge after Lashley and MVP met. be ingested in their Monday night game.
CBS Sports was with you all night long with recaps and highlights of all the ThunderDome action inside the Yuengling Center in Tampa.
Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston fight for the title
McIntyre cut a Lashley and MVP promo to open the show. McIntyre taunted Lashley for losing to Kingston in last week’s Raw main event – a victory that came with the help of McIntyre. This brought out Kingston and Xavier Woods, with Kingston challenging McIntyre for taking credit for his victory and McIntyre’s seemingly endless number of championship rematch. As the two argued, Adam Pearce announced that the two will face each other and the winner will have a chance at Lashley’s WWE Championship in the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.
Drew McIntyre versus Kofi Kingston ended in no contest. MVP and Lashley watched the show from a VIP lounge set up on the entrance ramp. McIntyre dominated the start of the match with his power before Kingston finally used speed to launch into his own wave of attack. McIntyre eventually gave up the MVP and Lashley to get closer, bringing the champion to ringside. This led to Kingston and McIntyre ultimately crashing into Lashley. Lashley and MVP responded by attacking both men, pulling the bell and leaving some uncertainty over Lashley’s opponent in the next pay-per-view. Pearce would say later that there would be a rematch next week and that Lashley would be suspended for 90 days if he or MVP intervened.
We just expect nothing teased on Raw can’t be sorted out in a single week, so we’re marching until next Monday to redo the whole thing between McIntyre and Kingston. The issues between the two felt eerily forced after celebrating the end of the Raw from the previous week together and there’s no way for Kingston to think that McIntyre played no part in his victory over Lashley. Asking for careful planning and booking on Raw is a dumb rush. At least the game was good, even if the finish kills it.Grade: C
Raw Women’s Championship Match for Hell in a Cell
Nikki Cross beats. Rhea Ripley in a two-minute Beat the Clock challenge.Ripley lost track of time with just two minutes to beat Cross – a challenge presented by Charlotte Flair – and time passed as the Raw Women’s Champion was on offense in the corner. A smiling Flair walked to the ring for his match as Ripley stood stunned in the ring.
Charlotte Flair won. Asuka via pinfallafter reversing the Asuka hairpin lock. It was a long game between the old rivals that came and went until Flair’s late reversal to steal the pin and victory. Later in the series, it was announced that Flair would face Ripley for the Raw Women’s Title at Hell in a Cell.
One has to assume that there is a reason for the odd match and the end of Cross vs Ripley. This reason is probably just to get Flair vs Cross in a Beat the Clock Challenge next week so Flair can try to beat Ripley. Flair vs Asuka will always be a good game, but it’s getting more and more outdated. Almost 50 of Asuka’s most recent 100 games were against or teamed up with Flair, spoiling their unique chemistry somewhat. Category B-
What else happened on WWE Raw?
- Cedric Alexander won. Shelton Benjamin via pinfall after a Neuralizer. Benjamin was firmly in control when Alexander used a thumb to the eye to set up his kick for the stolen victory.
- Riddle def. Xavier Woods via pinfall with an RKO. Another long match in the series, which Riddle won by taking a page from his partner Randy Orton’s book with the RKO finish.
- Jaxson Ryker beats. AJ styles via pinfall after a Bossman Slam. The arrival came after Elias came in to punch Styles with a knee while the referee was distracted. After the match, Omos ran for the save, taking out Elias by leading him into the LED panel.
- Sheamus def. Humberto Carrillo via pinfall after a pin holding the pantyhose from Carrillo. Sheamus continued the attack after the game before Ricochet rushed for the rescue as Sheamus tried to lock Carrillo into a cloverleaf.
- Women’s Team Championship – Natalya and Tamina (c) beat. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax via pinfall when Natalya pinned Baszler with a small package. Before the match, Baszler told Reginald to stay out of the ring. This, of course, only lasted a few minutes after the start of the match. Reginald’s presence caused a distraction that prevented a Baszler pin from securing the victory before she again told him to leave. A shot of fire around the entrance ramp as he left, distracting Baszler and allowing Natalya to claim the victory. Baszler challenged Reginald to a game next week.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]