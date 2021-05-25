‘Debris’ showrunner Joel Wyman (almost) answers our end-of-season questions

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the season finale of Debris, “Celestial Body.” So if you haven’t watched it yet, go wrap yourself in tin foil and come back after screening it!]

Debris closed the deal in its first season by opening up a ton of storylines that basically say, “Let go and renew this show already, NBC!” Just like showrunner Joel Wyman’s beloved Fringe, there were several twists and turns that turned everything upside down, as well as some developments that have been waiting for a long time.

Case of the Week revealed that CIA Agent Bryan (Jonathan Tucker), MI-6 Agent Finola (Riann Steele) and his awesome returning father George Jones (Tyrone Benskin) were investigating a mass humans who had been attracted. to a career for what turned out to be an “emotional convergence” caused by a piece of debris. As these people stared deadly at the rocks, we were left speechless by everything else.

George has declared his secret allegiance to the terrorist group Influx; Bryan was shown to be unresponsive to the mind-erasing effect of disengaging the debris, and was revealed to be the enigmatic “third man” in an event that included his former partner and a Chinese agent; Finola was sort of kept in a suspended animation in a cave in Arizona by Brill (Sebastian Roche) swapping face and shaman-like Dakheya (Julian Black Antelope), who regained the ball of light we heard about in episode 2.… and FringeThe incredible John Noble introduced himself as Otto, the scariest Walter Bishop antithesis we’ve seen so far.

It was almost too much to absorb, so we called Wyman for a debriefing on this epic hour of Debris and where it could all be headed.

So many questions, one after the other. I didn’t see the twist coming and I never would have expected George to align with Influx! How completely mapped from start to finish?

Joël Wyman: All.

So there was never a moment when you saw the great bond that Riann and Tyrone shared on screen and you were like, “Maybe we haven’t broken her heart”?

No, because that’s not the story I’m telling. The show is about perception and perception that “Oh I know what this guy is. He’s a scientist. We could have Walter Bishop-ed this and then they’re going to have this great relationship, but it’s not.

At the start of the season, Finola was a woman who did not have a satisfactory relationship with her father. She really wanted to connect with him, but he was still elusive as he was erected as the smartest man in the world and had other things on his mind and couldn’t make it. He committed suicide before she could get to where she hoped to be, then followed in her footsteps and had a second chance to take on the role of savior. And sure, being a savior, well, now he’ll notice me. So she goes after that and wins that, only to realize that this is just the beginning of a very, very, very dark chasm that she’s going to have to cross in season 2. It’s really interesting to me. because that doesn’t mean there won’t be a different relationship between them.

Speaking of perceptions, what is this version of Finola in suspensia?

[Laughs] Yes. Well I can’t tell you that, but I wanted to leave the season with the idea that you’re like, ” Okayyy? I was very, very specific with the words I wrote for Brill, where he said, “OK, let’s get started.” Now it’s like the story has been wide open and now we’re going to start realizing this really in progress… It forces people to sort of recontextualize everything they’ve watched before. But you are will get this answer.

The way the episode ends, we were made to feel like it’s something that lasts even longer than before Orbital formed.

Yes. I mean, there’s a point in episode 11 where Maddox says to Bryan, “You seem like the only person we know the debris has reached out to.” Then of course we meet Dakheya and that’s something, hope viewers say, “Oh, OK. This guy was touched one way or another, that’s interesting.

Is the Finola in suspensia linked to the Icarus in two parts?

No, you know me, I’m not hiding anything. The concepts of Icarus really had to get people to understand this whatever is possible with this debris. We don’t have to think that we understand it at all. It was sort of preparing us for what will happen next season.

John Noble is awesome, so awesome. When did you contact him and say, “I have this idea”?

As soon as I had something to talk to him about. As soon as NBC ordered the show. I knew the character of Otto and created him in a way that there was only one person who could do it. I wanted this because John and I obviously have a very close relationship and we did such a fun job together. He’s such a great human being and a gentleman.

My struggle was that I needed to have a character to offer him that was going to really stretch him in a way that Walter did but in a completely different direction. I need to do something complex that has all the delicate things that John is capable of as an actor and to give him layers, to give him a character that is going to turn into something exceptional. Then we had a conversation about it, and I was very detailed on where it is going and what is going on. He was thrilled and said, “Yeah, let’s do that.” It’s always been the plan, to have him come not as a surprise, but to really show that he’s a very, very important character and one who will come back.

So he’s Ash’s boss, isn’t he? Is that the boss?

Well, he’s… yes. George is the boss, but Otto works with George. So basically they are in charge of the same thing, but Otto knows a lot and George needs Otto. It’s a great relationship to have.

Then you tell us that Bryan was hit by debris, as was Garcia. But we still don’t know what it did to him.

Correct. You will, however. Nothing has happened to him yet, but they’re trying to stop it. We met Garcia, so we know Garcia has incredibly small pupils and tiny irises, and his face looks like it’s been blown out and turned up. There are things that happened to him. The Chinese agent, Ming, who is also a character who is going to appear, something is also happening with him. We will learn about it. Bryan, let’s just say that when Otto says, “I know who you are,” it matters. We will have more.

What does season 2 look like for you in terms of the situation?

Well, I can’t really give anything, but it would pick up right after. Because I love to give answers and there are a lot of questions people want answered. So the first half or quarter of the season will sort of tackle all of these things because, basically, I’m hoping people understand that this season was an origin story. The first season is just the beginning. Like I told you early on, I wanted people to think, “Oh, I know what this show is. It’s a show about this falling debris and I catch it, it’s on a case-by-case basis ”and then realize,“ No, wait a minute. That’s not what the show is at all.

The show is completely changed now. Now it’s going to be something that’s 100% involved in this mythology and there will be more cases of the week, [but maybe] not in the same context. But the pieces they find now mean so much more because they all help stop George Jones and Influx. So the second season is definitely the start of the rest of the story.

I really struggled with Maddox (Norbert Leo Butz) because his family matters are so compelling, emotional and likable, but he’s also very professionally wacky. Then I had this creepy feeling, as his wife was kneeling in front of Dario: What if debris or portions of debris had negative effects on people? Dario could have killed her on the spot!

They could. Maddox knew what this room was doing, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end. I think you raise a very good point. I mean, Damian, you remember with Fringe. Initially it took 22 episodes to get an audience, it took 22 episodes to find a way. It really gave us a chance to find it and develop it. With this show, I basically only had one pilot and four episodes, so I had to make the choice to go in and say, “Well the debris is very, very scary and it’s going to do things. ” I think the character in Episode 11, “Asalah,” the woman who was sort of caught up in the debris and communicating with Bryan, was terrifying. She lost her life and it was a terrible scenario.

So the negative effects, yes, it’s the pleasure of this show… we realize at the end of the season that they do not understand the debris at all. When George says to Finola, “Hey, you need to know some things I’m going to tell you about, and you have to come over this side with your dad,” it’s a line in the sand. Finola’s first trip was to be his savior and now his journey is to destroy him. So it will be a very, very rich odyssey for her.

What did Otto do to these people at the gas station ?!

[Laughs] I leave that to the public. There is a lot to dig.

What organization does Brill work with? Is he really MI-6 or is there another band?

It’s a good question. When Brill’s character appeared, he gave Finola some positive advice and information. When we first meet him and he says, “Your father is not a clone and they are lying to you,” we know that at least somewhere inside he has the best interests of him at heart. Finola. Then the next time we meet him we see that he kinda holds himself alive [by harvesting parts] from a cloned version of himself, which is terrifying. We don’t understand what this means. Basically he’s like that vampire who drags his coffin and stays alive because of it. Then at the end, it’s revealed that he knows more about what’s going on than anyone on the show. He was waiting with Dakheya, they knew together that the ball of light was going to appear and they are the ones who have Finola in suspense. How did they get her there? Where is she from? All of these things will be answered, but it should certainly make us feel like Brill knows a lot more than anyone else might have thought.

Is it in any way plausible that it was someone who was on the ship?

Well I can’t really tell who he is, but I just want to leave him open. We know he’s an MI-6 agent because he was working with Ferris and he was the person who was charged by her, so on the surface he’s a guy who could have been hit by a piece of debris like Bryan, but in a different way. It could be whatever you suggest. It could be a lot of different things. For those answers, these are some really good and delicious stuff that I’m sadly going to have to not give away. Again. [Laughs]