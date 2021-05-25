Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari reveals Hollywood aspirations and wants to be like Tom Cruise

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari has high hopes.

The 27-year-old actor has taken a bit of a Hollywood heat lately, having appeared in the season premieres of two popular shows “Black Monday” and “Hacks” in May alone.

Now the newcomer has opened up to Variety about what he hopes his career will someday be like.

“I want to get into blockbusters, I want to get into TV shows that are coming to Netflix and becoming fan favorites,” he said. “My ultimate goal is to be a well-rounded actor. I do a lot of MMA training, I do a lot of pistol and stunt training to be a full actor like Tom Cruise, like Jason Statham.”

The actor emphasized that he wanted to master both the action and the drama.

“It’s my job and I want to do it 100%,” he added.

Asghari also said his “ultimate goal is to be the first Middle East to play a superhero.”

For now, he enjoys a certain level of anonymity when it comes to casting directors, as he has admitted that they don’t yet know who he is or who he is with.

“Usually, casting directors do not [know me]. I’m just an actor. I prefer that they don’t, because then they are not mistaken: this person is this, this person is attached to the other person or whatever, “Asghari explained.” I prefer that they don’t know who I am, so that they can actually see the character. So they don’t see Sam Asghari, they see everything I audition for. So they can actually judge my acting abilities rather than my fame or social media presence. “

Asghari immigrated to the United States from Iran when he was 12, he said, and he is fluent in two languages. He actively tries to avoid falling into stereotypical roles of actors of Middle Eastern origin.

“There are a few jobs I booked that were terrorist roles, and I turned to Brandon [Cohen, Asgharis manager], and I told him I didn’t want to do it, “he recalls.” We have decided that we don’t want to do certain things that create a stereotype. “

Asghari and Spears, 39, met while filming the singers’ music video “Slumber Party,” which debuted in 2016 in a role he said he almost refused.

“I believe in the universe, and everything happens for a reason. Music videos are kinda dead and they’re not considered acting work. I did this thing with Fifth Harmony, and then it was meant to be. be it: no more music videos, just watch TV and movies, “he said.” Then a good friend of mine called me up and said: Look, I’m working on this job as a that makeup artist and director was looking for that person for this lead role. Can you be in it? I said, you told me I shouldn’t do more music videos, why are you calling me? He said: No believe me you want to be in it whatever the artist wants, they specifically chose you from 10 different images. Please, please, if you can do it. It was midnight, and the shoot was the next day, so I said, yeah, let’s do it. “

He added: “Everything happens for a reason. Even when I migrated here we migrated by chance, my dad went through so much. And little things happen here and there that make up a life.”