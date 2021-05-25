Mumbai Police Share Bollywood Posters To Raise COVID-19 Awareness, Internet Users Impressed





Mumbai Police are known to mix creative posts to share an important message on social media. Mumbai Police once again shared awareness messages using a series of witty black and white posters on Twitter featuring Bollywood stars Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and many others to remind people of COVID-19 protocols. The creative police post has become a hit on the internet and people are praising the font in the comments section. Mumbai Police Spiritual Message Series Mumbai police have urged people to stay indoors, wear face masks appropriately, order food at home, and many other COVID-19 guidelines. Agar tum mask neeche Kareena toh bohot un-Saif situation ho sakta hai, he would say, warning everyone of a dangerous situation if the masks were not worn properly. They shared a poster of Rajesh Khanna with the words “Rajesh” written on, Order “Khanna” At Home! While sharing the poster, the police raise awareness about ordering food at home. Police used Amitabh Bachchan’s poster to remind people to wear the mask properly. They shared Amitabh Bachchan’s poster which had “Big-B lunder – Wearing Your Mask below Nose”. Police used the post to remind citizens to wear their masks properly. In the caption, the cops used a reference from the Big Bs hit movie Mohabbatein, Not wearing a mask properly is not your Parampara, Pratishtha, anushasan, “they said in the caption. The cops used the Ayushmann Khurranas name in a poster to say, “” Ayush, Mann “ja, it is very unwise to go out unnecessarily. The police, through this post, reminded people not to leave their homes unnecessarily. Mumbai Police shared a photo of Abhishek Bachchan and captioned it: “Punch ‘Abhi’, hands ‘Shek’ when it’s safer please!”. In the caption, they referred to the films of Bachchan Guru, Delhi-6, Dus Bahane, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Housefull 3 while spreading the message of maintaining social distancing. While educating and educating people about ordering groceries online, Mumbai Police shared this photo in reference to Ranveer Singh. Above the poster, Mumbai police wrote: “‘Ran’ out of ‘Veer’ grocery store? Order online!” In the caption, they used dialogue from Bajirao Mastani’s film, “Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur virus ke spread by sandeh nahi karte.” They also reminded everyone that Apna Time Aayega has to come out but only when the lockdown is over. Police used Kajol’s poster to remind people that no coaxing can convince cops to regard non-essential things as important. Police wrote: “You can’t ‘Kajol’ us think it’s essential to get chocolates” on actress Kajol’s poster. They added “Cheater, cheater, cheater, that’s what you are!” referring to the film by Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the caption, the police also added: I have disinfectant in my hand, Raj! Reason What to fear if it is disinfected. Asking people not to leave Mumbai, police shared the photo of Deepika Padukone to tell them to go home after purchasing essentials. Emphasizing once again the importance of masks, they added: Ek chote se mask ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh Babu? referring to a dialogue from his first film Om Shanti Om. The posts caught the attention of netizens who took to the comments section to praise the creativity of the police. One user commented: “Mumbai Police at its best”. Another user commented: “We have tons of cheaters here.” I call it “Maan Ki Baat” Mareille (@ Mareill56947047) May 22, 2021 IMAGE: Mumbai Police / Twitter / PTI / Unsplash Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







