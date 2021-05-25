Entertainment
Actor Terence Cao fined for 13-person birthday party held during COVID-19 pandemic
SINGAPORE: Terence Cao, actor and owner of Mediacorp food business, finedS $ 3,500 on Tuesday, May 25 at a 13-person birthday party at his condominium during the COVID-19 pandemic, when social gatherings were limited.
Cao, real name Terence Choa Kwok Fai, pleaded guilty to allowing 12 guests who were not members of his family to enter his home for unauthorized purposes.
The court heard that Cao, 53, had planned a social gathering at his home on Daisy Road on October 2, 2020 to celebrate his birthday, as well as the birthdays of fellow actors Shane Pow and Jeffrey Xu, when the number of guests called out. been capped at five.
He originally invited five guests: Pow, Xu, co-defendant Lance Lim, as well as artists Benjamin Heng and Jeremy Chan.
READ: COVID-19: Former magazine editor fined for attending 13-person birthday party at Terence Cao’s condo
However, Lim invited more people, including DJ Sonia Chew, actress Julie Tan Shaoyin, and two marketing executives. One of the marketing managers in turn invited actress Dawn Yeoh.
Pow, who also faces another drunk driving charge, invited part-time model and actress Valnice Yek over unaware that more guests were expected.
Several other friends of Cao came to his house uninvited to surprise him, including sales manager Tan Jun Chuan and marketing manager Debbie Lu Shuyi.
Throughout the rally, guests chatted, ate and drank without masks, knowing it was illegal to meet in groups of more than five while Singapore was in Phase 2 of its reopening.
At 11:30 p.m. on October 2, 2020, everyone in attendance held a birthday cake cutting ceremony and took group photos. Xu posted one of those photos on his Instagram Stories page, before the guests started to leave, with the last guests leaving at 4 a.m.
READ: Jeffrey Xu, Shane Pow, Terence Cao, Sonia Chew apologize for breaking social distancing rules
The prosecutor demanded a fine of S $ 3,500, stressing Cao’s role as host of the celebration and the need to send a chilling message to the owners to ensure they do not allow guests beyond the legal limit.
Cao’s lawyer SS Dhillon demanded a S $ 2,000 fine, claiming Cao had genuine remorse for committing the offense and wished he had been more careful in hindsight and limited his celebrations to the number of guests allowed .
A BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION TRANSFORMED INTO NIGHTMARISH PROPORTIONS: DEFENSE
“The celebration of his birthday was meant to be a joyous occasion, but it turned into nightmarish proportions,” Mr. Dhillon said in his mitigating plea.
“Indeed, the accused did not foresee that the celebration of his birthday would attract negative publicity which caused him emotional agony and anguish.”
He said that Cao had not planned a social gathering for so many people and that the gathering was mainly aimed at Mediacorp artists who were good friends and wanted to surprise each other “out of goodwill”.
Mr Dhillon said his client was caught between “legally wrong and morally incorrect”, adding that it would be morally or ethically “wrong” for Caonot to let his friends in on his birthday.
“His heart couldn’t turn them away,” he said.
With that, the prosecutor said it couldn’t be correct to suggest that the COVID-19 regulations were somehow immoral or unethical.
“The choice presented to the defendants when the guests have come is to decide, do I let them in? Or do I refuse them,” Assistant District Attorney Norman Yew said.
“There are laws to follow, laws to save lives. That’s the choice he has to make. Unfortunately, he chose to break COVID-19 laws, not by accident … At any time. , he could have said to his guests ‘oh no, please go. That didn’t happen.’
LAWYER HIGHLIGHTS ITS CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTIONS
The defense attorney added that Cao produced seven episodes of a miniseries titled “Frontline Heroes” in September 2020 to highlight the struggles and courage of essential frontline workers during the pandemic, in their tribute.
He also highlighted Cao’s charitable contributions over the years, including more than 10 years of President’s Star charity involvement.
Mr Dhillon said Cao had a contract with Mediacorp but was not receiving a salary from the company, instead setting up his own business Sibay Shiok in August 2020 to support himself and his 12-year-old daughter.
He said it was a one-time incident out of step with his character and that Cao will never allow this to happen again, after seeing the pain caused to his family.
The arrest, police investigations and court appearance “completely shocked” Cao, his lawyer said, and he “will never dare to be anything other than a law-abiding citizen again.”
The judge agreed that Cao had higher guilt than Lim and reminded all owners of the law.
Cao could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S $ 10,000 or both for violating a COVID-19 regulation.
Lim was fined $ 3,000 last week, while the other 11 guests were fined $ 300 each, with authorities saying they took their individual level of culpability into account when issuing them. almonds.
A notice was also issued to the management of the Cao condominium to remind them to ensure compliance with security management measures.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]