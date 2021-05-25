Actor Terence Cao fined for 13-person birthday party held during COVID-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE: Terence Cao, actor and owner of Mediacorp food business, finedS $ 3,500 on Tuesday, May 25 at a 13-person birthday party at his condominium during the COVID-19 pandemic, when social gatherings were limited.

Cao, real name Terence Choa Kwok Fai, pleaded guilty to allowing 12 guests who were not members of his family to enter his home for unauthorized purposes.

The court heard that Cao, 53, had planned a social gathering at his home on Daisy Road on October 2, 2020 to celebrate his birthday, as well as the birthdays of fellow actors Shane Pow and Jeffrey Xu, when the number of guests called out. been capped at five.

He originally invited five guests: Pow, Xu, co-defendant Lance Lim, as well as artists Benjamin Heng and Jeremy Chan.

However, Lim invited more people, including DJ Sonia Chew, actress Julie Tan Shaoyin, and two marketing executives. One of the marketing managers in turn invited actress Dawn Yeoh.

Pow, who also faces another drunk driving charge, invited part-time model and actress Valnice Yek over unaware that more guests were expected.

Several other friends of Cao came to his house uninvited to surprise him, including sales manager Tan Jun Chuan and marketing manager Debbie Lu Shuyi.

Throughout the rally, guests chatted, ate and drank without masks, knowing it was illegal to meet in groups of more than five while Singapore was in Phase 2 of its reopening.

At 11:30 p.m. on October 2, 2020, everyone in attendance held a birthday cake cutting ceremony and took group photos. Xu posted one of those photos on his Instagram Stories page, before the guests started to leave, with the last guests leaving at 4 a.m.

The prosecutor demanded a fine of S $ 3,500, stressing Cao’s role as host of the celebration and the need to send a chilling message to the owners to ensure they do not allow guests beyond the legal limit.

Cao’s lawyer SS Dhillon demanded a S $ 2,000 fine, claiming Cao had genuine remorse for committing the offense and wished he had been more careful in hindsight and limited his celebrations to the number of guests allowed .

A BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION TRANSFORMED INTO NIGHTMARISH PROPORTIONS: DEFENSE

“The celebration of his birthday was meant to be a joyous occasion, but it turned into nightmarish proportions,” Mr. Dhillon said in his mitigating plea.

“Indeed, the accused did not foresee that the celebration of his birthday would attract negative publicity which caused him emotional agony and anguish.”

He said that Cao had not planned a social gathering for so many people and that the gathering was mainly aimed at Mediacorp artists who were good friends and wanted to surprise each other “out of goodwill”.

Mr Dhillon said his client was caught between “legally wrong and morally incorrect”, adding that it would be morally or ethically “wrong” for Caonot to let his friends in on his birthday.

“His heart couldn’t turn them away,” he said.

With that, the prosecutor said it couldn’t be correct to suggest that the COVID-19 regulations were somehow immoral or unethical.

“The choice presented to the defendants when the guests have come is to decide, do I let them in? Or do I refuse them,” Assistant District Attorney Norman Yew said.

“There are laws to follow, laws to save lives. That’s the choice he has to make. Unfortunately, he chose to break COVID-19 laws, not by accident … At any time. , he could have said to his guests ‘oh no, please go. That didn’t happen.’

LAWYER HIGHLIGHTS ITS CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTIONS

The defense attorney added that Cao produced seven episodes of a miniseries titled “Frontline Heroes” in September 2020 to highlight the struggles and courage of essential frontline workers during the pandemic, in their tribute.

He also highlighted Cao’s charitable contributions over the years, including more than 10 years of President’s Star charity involvement.

Mr Dhillon said Cao had a contract with Mediacorp but was not receiving a salary from the company, instead setting up his own business Sibay Shiok in August 2020 to support himself and his 12-year-old daughter.

He said it was a one-time incident out of step with his character and that Cao will never allow this to happen again, after seeing the pain caused to his family.

The arrest, police investigations and court appearance “completely shocked” Cao, his lawyer said, and he “will never dare to be anything other than a law-abiding citizen again.”

The judge agreed that Cao had higher guilt than Lim and reminded all owners of the law.

Cao could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S $ 10,000 or both for violating a COVID-19 regulation.

Lim was fined $ 3,000 last week, while the other 11 guests were fined $ 300 each, with authorities saying they took their individual level of culpability into account when issuing them. almonds.

A notice was also issued to the management of the Cao condominium to remind them to ensure compliance with security management measures.