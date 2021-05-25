“ Dawood used to sit front row in Bollywood performances ”





File image: Dawood Ibrahim | Photo credit: IANS Washington DC: Lawyers for Muhammad Asif Hafeez claimed that agents from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) met with the Lahore-born gold and silver trader in Dubai between 2014 and 2017 and he wanted the criminal Dawood Ibrahim, 1993 bombings in Mumbai, Tora Bora, the Taliban and Karachi businessman Jabir Motiwala. It can be noted that Hafeez is also known as the “Sultan” of the alleged drug sales network which spans from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan to the Middle East and African countries. The News International reported that in documents filed in the UK High Court of Justice, Hafeez’s lawyers claimed that US agents asked Pakistani gold trader to provide information on underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim. Responding to their questions, Hafeez denied having any information about the Taliban and Afghanistan. However, he did confirm that he knew Dawood Ibrahim as both were involved in the gold trade in Dubai at one point and used to watch cricket sitting in adjacent boxes. However, he claimed he lost touch with Dawood after the late ’90s when the don left Dubai for good. Court documents reveal that Hafeez told US agents: “I further confirmed that while Dawood Ibrahim was in Dubai, he used to sit front row at Bollywood performances and was well known in industry. In fact, I remember that before any performance started, the performers would ask him ‘Ijazzat you have? ‘which means’ do we have permission to start?’ “ The News International further reported that Hafeez, according to legal documents, told US agents that he did not know the current location of Dawood Ibrahim. DEA agents also asked about Jabir Motiwala, also known as Jabir Moti or Jabir Siddiq. To this, Hafeez reportedly stated that he just knew that Jabir Siddiq was a stockbroker, who worked at the Karachi Stock Exchange. Jabir, the 53-year-old Pakistani national, was described before the High Court in London as a senior lieutenant in the global criminal network of Dawood Ibrahim’s “D Company”. Considered the right hand man of Dawood Ibrahim and the one who manages underworld investments in the UK, UAE and around the world, Jabir was arrested by UK police at the London Hilton in August 2018. A year earlier, that is, in August 2017, British authorities arrested Asif Hafeez at the extradition request from the United States on charges relating to the importation and preparation of drugs from class A. In April 2021, the press agency PTI reported that Jabir would be released from a London prison and fly to Pakistan after the United States decided to drop an extradition request to face charges of money laundering, drug trafficking and blackmail.







