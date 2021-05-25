Chris Hemsworth’s son wants to be a superhero when he grows up





Chris Hemsworth shared this photo (Image Courtesy: Chris Hemsworth) Strong points Chris Hemsworth posted a new photo to Instagram

He presents him with his son

-Holding my little man’s hand, – he wrote in the caption New Delhi: Chris Hemsworth had an interesting career conversation with his son. Like all other fathers, Chris wanted to know about his child’s future plans. So the actor asked his seven-year-old boy the age-old question. Sharing a photo on Instagram, Chris wrote: Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age-old question. What do you want to be when you grow up? The little one, who is dressed in a superhero cape, said: Daddy, I want to be a Superman. Wait what? Yes the Thor the actor’s son wants to become a DC character. Oh man, looks like it’s gonna be a DC vs MCU showdown. What do you think? Well, we can understand Chris’s gaze towards the camera a bit. He then adds, Lucky, I have two more children. The actor is currently filming for the next film Thor: love and thunder In Sydney. Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Randeep Hooda, among several fans and friends, filled the post with a lot of love. A few weeks ago, Chris shared a cute video with his son from the film sets. In the clip shared on Instagram, the little man can be seen taking on his father in a melee. In the caption Chris wrote: Introducing the universe’s next heavyweight champion. Adorable, isn’t she? Chris loves being with his family and his Instagram timeline is proof of that. During the filming, the actor is often seen taking his wife, the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky and their three children to the sets. Earlier on Mother’s Day, he shared a heartfelt message dedicated to Elsa. Happy Mother’s Day to all the brilliant, hardworking, porter, barbreeder, married women out there !! We salute you, Chris wrote in his wish. Chris was last seen in the 2020 thriller Extraction which was released on Netflix. He is awaiting the release of his other announced project, a science fiction film titled Escape from Spiderhead. Thor: love and thunder is set to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.







