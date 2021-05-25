SCOOP: Atlee gave Shah Rukh Khan the final narration of his next one last month in Mumbai? : Bollywood News





Superstar Shah Rukh Khan released his highly anticipated film, Zero, in December 2018. But the unconventional artist failed to impress the public. Saddened by his dismal box office performance, the actor took a sabbatical and decided to return with a solid performer. The actor was expected to be away from the arc lights for a few months. However, the sabbatical lasted almost 23 months. Lockdown also played a role. Finally, Shah Rukh Khan returned to the sets with Pathan in November 2020. It features SRK as a secret agent and is part of the spy universe of Yash Raj Films (YRF). The buzz for the film increased after it emerged that Deepika Padukone and John Abraham had also come on board and also that Salman Khan would be seen in a special appearance. Salman will reprise his role as Tiger and the excitement of seeing the two Khans together has made Pathan a hot movie already. The filming of Pathan was pushed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Director Siddharth Anand plans to resume filming as soon as the authorities give the green light. Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, then Shah Rukh Khan is already preparing his next film after Pathan. And his next one would be with popular South director Atlee. A source reveals that last month, before the lockdown became strict in Mumbai, Atlee was descended from Chennai. He met Shah Rukh and gave the final narration for his screenplay. While no further details are available on the outcome of the meeting, the source says: This meeting is an indication that the film is very active. If all goes well, Shah Rukh Khan will start shooting for Atlees by the end of 2021. Bollywood Hungama, in October 2019, was one of the first to break the news that SRK and Atlee are reuniting for a movie. The source adds: After a while, when no further updates arrived, many speculated that the film would not materialize or that it had been put on the shelves. But it never was. The script took a while while the lockdown also played a big part in it. And then when SRK was offered Pathan, he decided to go. A trade expert says that Shah Rukh Khan also signed Rajkumar Hiranis afterwards. At this point, we can’t say if this movie or this Atlees movie will be the next SRK after Pathan. But of course he has a great line-up. All three of them seem like a lot of fun and if done right they can add up a lot of moolah. Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan Refuses To Take Money For His Cameo In Shah Rukh Khans Pathan Other pages: Pathan Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

