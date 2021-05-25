Shruti Haasan says she is “happy” that her parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika are separated





A file photo of Shruti Haasan with his parents. (courtesy shrutzhaasan ) Strong points Kamal Haasan and Sarika divorced in 2004

They are parents to daughters Shruti and Akshara, both actresses

“They continue to be wonderful parents,” said Shruti New Delhi: Shruti Haasan, daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, in a recent interview with Digital zoom, spoke about her parents’ separation and the impact it had on her. “I was happy that they broke up because I don’t think two people who don’t get along should be forced to get along for any reason,” Shruti told Zoom Digital and added that they “Continue to be wonderful parents”. During the interview, the actress admitted to being “particularly close” to her father. She added: “My mom is doing well and is a part of our lives as well. They are exceptionally wonderful and magnificent people ”. Stressing the importance of individuality, the actress said, “They weren’t so beautiful together anymore. It doesn’t take away from their individual beauty as human beings. When they broke up, I was very young, and it was very simple, they were happier apart. than they were together. “ Superstar Kamal Haasan married actress Sarika in the 1980s after dating for several years. Kamal Haasan was previously married to dancer Vani Ganapathy for about ten years. They divorced in 1988. Kamal Haasan and Sarika welcomed their first child Shruti Haasan in 1986. Their second child, Akshara was born to the couple in 1991. Sarika and Kamal Haasan divorced in 2004. Akshara made his film debut in 2015 with the Dramatic Comedy Shamitabh, with Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush. Shruti Haasan has starred in several Tamil films as well as Bollywood. She entered Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, with Imran Khan. The actress has also been featured in films such as Welcome back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others. She will be seen sharing screen space with the Baahubali Prabhas star in a film titled Lettuce.







