Tusshar Kapoor talks about his Bollywood trip over 20 years of Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai

Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai ends 20 years after its release today (May 25). On the occasion, Tusshar took to Instagram to share a post and talk about his trip to Bollywood.
Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor in an image by Mujhe Kucch Kehna.
Tusshar Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai 20 years ago. The film, also starring Kareena Kapoor, was released on May 25, 2001. It’s a double celebration for Tusshar as the actor is also finishing 20 years in Bollywood today. On the occasion, the actor took to Instagram to share photos and posters from the film and also talked about his roller coaster trip in the town of Tinsel.
TUSSHAR TALKS ABOUT HIS TRIP TO BOLLYWOOD IN INSTAGRAM POST
Tusshar Kapoor wrote that it has been 20 years of facing some ups and downs on this journey, which all seem valid now. Tusshar also expressed his gratitude to all who accepted him as part of their universe. # 20yearsofmujhekucchkehnahai ….., highs that made the struggles worthwhile and lows that were just as rewarding as life lessons, from #mujhekucchkehnahai to #Laxmii and the journey just seems to have begun! In gratitude for accepting me as part of your universe, for having your love and for so many happy endings to the endless battles of bringing the stories to life! No regrets, despite Tinsel Town’s dizzying roller coaster ride and miles to go before those milestones are crossed (sic), he wrote and shared photos with Kareena Kapoor from the film on Instagram. Tusshar Kapoor was the co-producer of Laxmii.
ABOUT MUJHE KUCCH KEHNA HAI
Directed by Satish Kaushik, Vashu Bhagnani funded Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. The film was the official remake of the 1998 Telugu film Tholi Prema. The film, starring Tusshar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, was a box office success. Dalip Tahil, Amrish Puri, Rinke Khanna, Vrajesh Hirjee, Alok Nath and Himani Shivpuri were also part of the film.
