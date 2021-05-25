‘The Good Doctor’ Recap: Season 4, Episode 18 Glassman and Debbie





Warning: The following contains spoilers from the May 24 episode of The good doctor. The good doctorHer mentor heads to divorce court. During Monday’s episode of the ABC medical drama, Glassman’s wife Debbie (played by Richard Schiff’s real-life wife Sheila Kelley) called for resignation – less than two years after their marriage. The third and final episode of Season 4 saw Glassman return home from work and accidentally trigger his home security system – the very system he had installed in the hopes Debbie would get rid of his gun. But when he finally managed to deactivate the alarm, he turned to find Debbie at the top of the stairs, her gun pointed directly at him. The gun, however, was not loaded. It was because Glassman had taken it upon himself to unload him without telling Debbie. This led to a larger argument about Glassman’s inability to compromise. At the hospital, Lim warned Glassman that her ex-husband’s inability to compromise resulted in the divorce. So, Glassman went home to apologize to Debbie and promise his wife that he would do everything in his power to make things right. But it was too late. She had already made a bag. “I don’t think I can do this job,” Debbie said. “I had this feeling for months – it’s like a hole in my stomach – and I didn’t want to face what it was. But when we fought, I just felt relief. Like I have a date. “Weddings are made up of moments, aren’t they? So many of our moments are great, but too many are just too painful, ”she continued. “I love you very much. It’s just not enough. Kelley relapsed on The good doctor since season 1, when Glassman asked Debbie for a cafeteria worker. The date resulted in a medical fear, which ultimately led to Glassman’s cancer diagnosis. A year later, after being declared cancer free, Glassman knocked on Debbie’s front door and proposed marriage on a whim. The couple got married four episodes later. Elsewhere in Monday’s episode … * On a camping trip intended to distract from Lea’s recent miscarriage, Shaun fell and dislocated his foot. To restore circulation to her toes and prevent a possible amputation, Lea was forced to perform emergency surgery in the wild, with only a semi-conscious Shaun to guide her through it. (She repairs classic cars, fights cyber terrorism, and performs foot surgery without any medical training… Seriously, what? can not Lea do?) * Park ended his friendship with Morgan, fearing that his lingering feelings for his former roommate would cloud his surgical judgment. * Claire decided to forgive her father for abandoning her when she was a child. He can’t fix the past, but he can be there for her in the present – and in the future. The good doctorThe two-part Season 4 finale begins on May 31. In the meantime, click on the attached gallery for a preview of what’s to come, and hit the comments to discuss developments in Monday’s episode.







