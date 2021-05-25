Apple Valley’s Chayce Beckham sings the Beatles’ Blackbird on her way to the American Idol crown

Fireworks lit the skies over Apple Valley on Sunday night as fans crowned city favorite Chayce Beckham the all-new American Idol.

Meanwhile, on the Idol stage, fireworks and confetti were fired at large, illuminated letters that explained CHAYCE as Beckham and runner-up Willie Spence, 21, shared an embrace before Beckham ended the show with his hit song, 23 years old.

Voters nationwide pushed the hoarse-voiced 24-year-old Beckham across the Idol finish line with a first-place finish in the three-hour season 19 grand finale on ABC.

After the show, Beckham’s mother Windie Petersen of Apple Valley spoke to the Daily Press.

We are so excited for Chayces’ future and can’t wait to bring him home, Petersen said. I know he can’t wait to say thank you in person to everyone in the high desert for all of their support.

Petersen said she and her family returned from Los Angeles after the show as her son prepared for three days of interviews.

Victorville-born Beckham was crowned after nearly three months of competition that began in February when Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan began searching for the show’s next champion.

Fresh out of his win, Beckham made an appearance Monday morning on Idol host Ryan Seacrests’ talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, which he co-hosts on ABC with Kelly Ripa.

When Ripa asked Beckham what he learned about himself performing under the pressure of live television, Beckham said the show taught him how to deal with his issues head on, be more professional and to improve personally.

It has been a long process for me. I’m still learning, Beckham said with a smile.

The Idol winner is expected to appear Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which will also air on ABC.

Grace and Willie

During Sunday’s show, Grace Kinstler, 20, performed first, singing All by Myself, then returning with Whitney Houston, I Have Nothing, after the video of her visit to her hometown of Illinois. During his visit, Kinstlerread read the notes and reflections his father had written before his death.

If you think your favorites are safe and you’re not voting, think again, Perry told the crowd. I don’t want to see you complaining on Twitter if you want Grace to win.

For Spence’s first song, the judges asked him to sing Georgia on my Mind. Bryan praised Spence for transporting viewers to the candidate’s home state.

Ican smells of magnolias! Bryan exclaimed.

After a moving video of him visiting his hometown of Douglas, Georgia where his mother cried with joy in her arms, Spence sang A Change is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke.

We’re so proud of you, Perry told him. And then seeing you with your mother made my heart melt.

Chaycedoes the Beatles

Beckham sang Judges’ Choice Blackbird by The Beatles. Perry said the judges picked this song for you because it’s a classic song, small but powerful.

Bryan promised to go fishing with Beckham after Idolendedwin or lose.

I’m saying it now, he told Beckham. You and I won your bass fishing trip. Save the date.

A video before his second performance showed Beckham returning to Apple Valley and getting emotional while reflecting on how far he has come.

The video showed Beckham returning to his former elementary school, Vanguard Preparatory School.It also showed himplant an apple tree at Civic Center Park and perform at Horsemens Center Park.

Beckham’s rendition of Chris Stapleton’s Fire Away received high marks from the judges.

Beckham also teamed up with country singer Luke Combs for a Grammy-nominated artist duet, Forever After All. During the performance.

Before Seacrest revealed the winner, former contestants took to the stage with performers like Fallout Boy, Chaka Khan, and Sheryl Crow.

The latter two have come down to Spence and Beckham, each with a more solo performance. Beckham took on After Glowby Ed Sheeran while Spence performed Cynthia Erivo’s Stand Up.

Finally, Seacrest revealed Beckham as the winner. He launched in 23 to celebrate.

American Idol is set to return with season 20 on ABC. This will be the show’s fifth year on the network after leaving Fox.

For more information on the auditions for the next season of American Idol, visit www.abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions.

Visit the American Idol YouTube channel to watch the full performances. The episodes are available on Hulu.

This article includes reports from USA Today. Daily press reporter René Ray De La Cruz can be reached at 760-951-6227 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.