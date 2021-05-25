Steve Buscemi to host 9/11 tribute at National Memorial Day concert

The annual National Memorial Day concert airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. on PBS. It will include a souvenir of the 20th anniversary of September 11 presented by Steve Buscemi.

Listen to our full conversation in my podcast “Beyond fame.”

WTOP’s Jason Fraley chats with Steve Buscemi (part 1)

Directory National Remembrance Day Concert airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. on PBS.

It will include a souvenir of the 20th anniversary of September 11 presented by Steve Buscemi.

“I went to Washington almost 20 years ago, a year after September 11; I was then asked to pay homage to 9/11 because they knew I was a former firefighter with the 55 engine in Manhattan, ”Buscemi said. “Here we are 20 years later. Actually, I’m not coming to Washington, I pre-recorded my Ground Zero tribute in front of the Freedom Tower and the 9/11 Museum, so I’m very honored.

He will never forget the sorrow of seeing the Twin Towers fall.

“It was horrible,” Buscemi said. “Knowing how many people are working there and how many people have been lost in the buildings, it was so overwhelming. It was really hard to understand. It wasn’t until I started hearing the number of firefighters missing that it hit me, because now I knew I know people who were lost.

He immediately flew to Ground Zero to help his former fellow firefighters.

“The next day, September 12, I was able to go to the site and work with my old company,” Buscemi said. “It was a privilege to work alongside them and to see humanity facing the greatest evil, to see all these people come together: first responders, metallurgists, sanitation workers, volunteers, Red Cross, it was unbelievable.

He wishes every day could be like 9/12 with Americans coming together.

“I wish we could get back to that feeling that it wasn’t just New York that was affected – it was this country,” Buscemi said. “So many people came together, volunteered and joined the service. Regardless of your politics and how you feel about wars… you really need to support our service members. They do it for the love of their country. “

He is honored to honor veterans at the National Remembrance Day concert.

“My father fought in Korea and my cousin, Anthony Buscemi, made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam, so his name is inscribed on the Vietnam War Memorial,” Buscemi said.

Born in Brooklyn in 1957, Buscemi burst into Hollywood in Quentin Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” (1992), followed by his iconic role in “Fargo” (1996), which turns 25.

“It’s the Coen brothers, the writing is so good and of course Frances McDormand’s performance, she’s the real heart of the movie,” Buscemi said. “That’s what I like about it. He’s got their dark sensibility and dark humor, but then you have the character of Frances that balances that out. All the performances, if I say so myself, are top notch. “

Are fans still asking questions about the wood chipper scene?

“It hasn’t happened lately, but it has happened enough in the past,” Buscemi said. “Especially when people say it’s their favorite scene, and I say, ‘OK, I wasn’t in that scene, but OK, thank you.’ It was a prosthetic leg.

This month also marks the 20th anniversary of Buscemi directing the “Pine Barrens” episode of “The Sopranos,” often ranked as the best episode of the best TV series of all time.

“Terry Winter wrote this episode [and] the story came from Tim Van Patten, ”said Buscemi. “Any of those regular directors would’ve got him out of the park because the script was so good, these actors were just amazing and I felt lucky I was the only one who could do it. It was so much fun. I’m really happy to have been able to be a part of this show.

Today, he promotes the organization Friends of firefighters.

“It provides free mental health services to firefighters,” Buscemi said. “Many firefighters and first responders, after their experiences, suffer from post-traumatic stress, survivor guilt and 9/11 cancers. Last year, COVID added more stress. … More than ever, we must mobilize and provide them with the help they need. “

WTOP’s Jason Fraley chats with Steve Buscemi (part 2)

Listen to our full conversation in my podcast “Beyond fame.”