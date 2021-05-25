Were a Eurovision flop and we can’t blame the televote. Here’s how Ireland can fight back

In the glory years of the 80s and 90s, Ireland won the Eurovision Song Contest six times and finished in the top 10 nine more. Since 2000, however, Ireland have never finished in the top five and only made the top ten three times. Last week we made it to the bottom of our semi-final: Maps, performed by Lesley Roy , was stunned with 20 points: 16 from the jury vote and only four from the clickers, two from Australia, one each from Malta and Lithuania. (Maltas’ entry dominated the night, gaining 325 points.) So what’s wrong, and how can Ireland fight back?

First of all, let’s not forget that Maps won points from eight national juries last Tuesday, half of a country score comes from the votes of these professional juries; the other half comes from television. So there was some recognition, at least, from music professionals for the quality of Irish law.

This year is the sixth time in seven attempts that Ireland have failed to advance to the Eurovision final since our streak of four consecutive semi-finals between 2010 and 2013.

It might be tempting to blame the bloc vote or the introduction of televoting in the late 1990s. Certainly it would help if we could count on particular countries to consistently give us twelve points, the way Greece and Cyprus exchange votes, or may the Azerbaijani jury support Russian law. But bloc voting does not make or break a Eurovision Song Contest, especially given the other changes to the Eurovision Voting process over the past decade. Countries like Austria, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland could also have claimed to be victims of the bloc vote until recent years, but all have indeed achieved some success, a number of victories in recent years.

And if televoting was the deciding factor, we should have seen an improvement in our fortunes over the past decade, following the reintroduction of jury voting, but we are no longer the darlings of Eurovision juries (at least not. to the same extent as Sweden, Australia or Malta). Indeed, since 2016, we have done a little better with clickers than with professional juries: Irish artists have won an average of 1.74 points on television and 1.66 points in the jury’s vote.

But one of the changes that has had a notable impact on Ireland’s fortunes is the relaxation of the rule requiring countries to perform in a national language. While this year has been an exception, with four songs sung in languages ​​other than English finishing in the top five on Saturday, songs in English have tended to do much better over the past three decades. The national language rule once gave Ireland (as well as the UK and Malta) a significant advantage, but the abolition of the requirement in 1999 dispelled it.

Kasey Smith would have qualified for the 2014 final if the vote had been based solely on television, and Molly Sterling would have comfortably qualified the following year if the result had been based solely on the jury vote.

Another factor is the combination of countries drawn to perform and / or vote in the semi-finals of Ireland. Ireland have been in the kill group for each of the past few years, even in 2018 when Ryan OShaughnessy qualified, but even before that Ireland found themselves in the semi-finals with many countries that do not traditionally offer many Irish acts in the Eurovision way. points.

This year, countries like the UK, Denmark, Latvia and Iceland were unable to vote in Ireland’s semi-finals. A crunch in the number I made before the night suggested Ireland started off at a 47 point disadvantage compared to how many points we might have expected had we been drawn to play in the other. semi final.

But perhaps the most important factor here is marching order. Since 2011, Ireland have always reached the Eurovision final when we pulled a late place in the passing order of the semi-finals and regularly missed qualifying on those occasions where we didn’t. . From the moment (in January 2020) when Ireland were called to play in the first half of this year’s first semi-final, we faced an uphill battle.

What can we do to improve our Eurovision track record? To some extent, they were already doing key things choosing good songs and being inventive / taking risks with directing (although those risks don’t always go away). And there are some things we cannot do because they are beyond RTE’s financial resources.

In order to spark interest in our act, why not bring back Ireland’s national selection competition? Put it on before Christmas, long before Dancing with the Stars hit TV.

One thing we could improve on, however, is the hype. Many Eurovision commentators spoke well Entrance of Lesley Roys but in the same breath said they did not expect Maps to advance to the final, a perception supported by bookmakers’ odds. It doesn’t help. Italy Won the Saturday; the level of interest in their national selection competition, at Sanremo Music Festival, generally guarantees their selected act some hype before the competition, as would also be the case with Sweden.

In order to spark interest in our act, why not bring back Ireland’s national selection competition? But don’t host it in February or early March, when the regular Eurovision fan is obsessed with Melodifestivalen, the competition to select the Swedish entry. Instead, organize it for some time around Christmas. Holding their contest right after Christmas works for Albania, which is getting a lot of attention from Eurovision fan sites with little to focus on this time of year. That program wouldn’t work here, given Dancing with the Stars hits TV once the New Year begins, so we could select our song right before Christmas instead.

An early selection contest would ensure Eurovision fans focus solely on Ireland for a number of weeks in December, especially if some of Eurovision’s commentators and bloggers are invited to join an expert jury foreigners, who would be alongside the national jury and, of course, the public vote has some influence on the selection of the winning entry.

Also, forget about the rules stating that songs can only be released about a day before the competition. That they be released as soon as possible, to give the public more time to determine if a potential Eurovision winner is in the mix and to give the acts a few weeks to take advantage of the increased attention they will receive from Eurovision fans from all over the world (an essential boost for Irish musicians).

Once you’ve selected a song, keep broadcasting information about the Irish Entry staging, but also spend some time perfecting our entry. Then release a revamped version in early March, to get Eurovision fans talking about Ireland again.

Apart from that, the important thing is not to be afraid to take risks: in recent years, the winning applications have shown that there is no longer an obvious entry to Eurovision. There is no quick fix here. There may be years when, no matter how hard we try, our entries are out of step with Europe. But if we keep trying to do the right things, then, like countries that have been in similar positions, like France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland, we will start to do better again.

Adrian Kavanagh is a lecturer in the geography department of Maynooth Unviersity