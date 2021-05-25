Stephen Colbert returns to the public on June 14





CBS says Stephen Colberts’ late-night show will return on June 14 with episodes with full studio audiences.

NEW YORK In a further step towards a reopened world of entertainment, CBS said Monday that Stephen Colbert’s late-night show will return on June 14 with episodes with full studio audiences. Members of the public will be required to provide proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending performances at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City. Face masks will be optional. Since the end of COVID in March 2020, Colbert has produced 205 episodes without a live audience, recording his first monologue from the tub of his home in South Carolina. In August, he moved to a small studio in the offices of the Sullivan Theater, usually only with the show’s executive producer, stage manager and sometimes Colbert’s wife. Watching the NBA playoffs and Saturday Night Live in front of the public last weekend was a reminder that attendees don’t just watch, they participate in events that make a big difference to performers, said Bill Carter, executive producer of the current CNN documentary series. , The story of the end of the night. Telling jokes in a vacuum has been especially difficult for late-night performers, who depend on the pace of audience response to their material, he said. Colbert bringing back a real live audience is a time to celebrate not only for him and the other hosts who can now resume the regular programming, but for the home audience who can share a bit of the excitement of those on the stage. Carter said. . The return of the entertainment audience is something the country badly needs, he said. It is an exit that has been repressed in the nation’s long abused psyche for a long time. Of course, it’s going to be liberating. Despite Colbert’s announcement on Monday, he may not be the first late-night host to return before a full house. Jimmy Fallon has recorded NBC’s Tonight show to a partial studio audience of around 40% capacity at Rockefeller Center since March 22. NBC said Monday that Fallon plans to have a full, fully vaccinated audience in early June. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel has been doing shows in his regular studio, and at least some people watch him, but it’s unclear how many and who they are. Comedy Central’s Trevor Noah recorded socially distant versions of The Daily Show from his home without an audience. Currently on hiatus, the show plans to continue operating from Noah’s house upon his return on June 7, a spokeswoman said. Fox News Channel’s Greg Gutfeld started a late-night comedy show during the outbreak, with a small audience of around 15. Colbert is the best late night artist, and his Monday announcement sends a clear message. I can’t wait to do a show again for an audience I can feel and touch, Colbert said.

