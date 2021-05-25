First live show returns to Broadway on September 2





Tickets go on sale June 11 A woman walks past the Walter Kerr Theater on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in New York City where Hadestown was on view before the coronavirus pandemic forced its closure a year ago. (AP Photo / Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (AP) Hadestown, the dark underworld musical, has set a Broadway reopening date for September 2, edging out megahits like Hamilton and Wicked to position itself as the first show to welcome audiences to Broadway since the pandemic . The producers announced Monday that tickets will go on sale June 11 for the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical, and that production will resume playing at the Walter Kerr Theater weeks before its rivals. The first Broadway show to host a live audience is likely to garner a lot of attention. Stephen Colbert says he’s coming back before live audiences

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had said Broadway theaters could reopen on September 14, but producers could make their own economic decisions about when to reopen. They will also be allowed to decide on their own entry requirements, such as if people have to prove that they have been vaccinated to attend a show. Shortly after, Hamilton, Wicked “and The Lion King announced that they would resume their shows on September 14. Others followed, scoring places further in the fall and winter, including Six and David Byrnes American Utopia for September 17 and Dear Evan Hansen in December. Some off-Broadway shows have already restarted with social distancing guidelines. The Broadway that will reopen will be different. The big-budget Disney musical Frozen decided not to reopen when Broadway theaters restart and the producers of the musical Mean Girls also decided not to return. But there will be new shows, including Antoinette Chinonye Nwandus Pass Over which is set to reopen the August Wilson Theater, the same venue Mean Girls left. And a Shubert theater has been promised for playwright Keenan Scott II, the play Thoughts of a Colored Man. Half of US states have fully immunized more than 50% of adults

All theaters in the city closed abruptly on March 12, 2020, eliminating all shows, including 16 that were still scheduled to open. Some shows scheduled for spring 2020 like a musical about Michael Jackson and a cover of Neil Simons Plaza Suite with Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker have pushed their productions until 2021. But others have abandoned their plans, notably Hangmen and a cover of Edward Albees Whos Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

