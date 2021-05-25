Piracy plays spoiler for Bollywood’s hybrid release model

NEW DELHI : The release of Salman Khans time recently proved that the Indian entertainment industry still has a long way to go before the hybrid or cross-platform movie release model can become profitable. Slow internet and lower bandwidths, coupled with inadequate viewing infrastructure, lead to widespread piracy, especially in small towns which are the main audiences for mainstream movies. While time may still have aired in cinemas overseas and in a handful of theaters in India, offers direct to digital such as Akshay Kumars Laxmii and Varun Dhawans Coolie n ° 1 were also illegally performed in small town theaters after their release on Disney + Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video respectively last year.

Traditionally, advertising and subscription video streaming services have lost up to 30% of their annual revenue due to piracy, with content being delivered on file-sharing platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp. A film producer admitted on condition of anonymity that he received at least three links to time the day of its release on Telegram.

India is at an extremely early stage of OTT penetration and internet bandwidth is only really smooth in, say, the top 10-15 cities. From a technology perspective, we are decades behind Hollywood where the pay-per-view model has gained traction, ”said Girish Johar, film producer, trade and exhibition expert.

By showing a film directly on a digital platform, producers are not really expanding the market and viewing opportunities for it, Johar said, because the customer base that has access to such services is quite limited. Small towns in India that prefer these mainstream movies find it easier to watch pirated prints on their phones rather than paying for them on a streaming platform. Also, unlike the blurry prints recorded on phones or camcorders in movie theaters, the prints downloaded from the web versions are of good viewable quality.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) filed an official complaint with Cyber ​​Cell, regarding the pirated version of the film time broadcast on messaging platforms including WhatsApp and Telegram. Officials are actively researching the phone numbers involved in this hacking act and taking the necessary legal action, “the company said in a statement days after the films were released. In a tweet, lead actor Salman Khan also called the public did not “participate in the piracy” since the film “had been offered at a reasonable price of 249 per view “.

Admittedly, filmmakers and actors are also wary of direct releases to digital given the mixed response to previous films. Not only did they not make enough money presenting on streaming platforms, but the value of stars also erodes when there are no box office numbers to show. Unlike last year which saw many Bollywood films commit to online releases, there is much less speculation and no official announcement this time around, even though theaters are closed indefinitely.

The filmmakers tried to cut their losses and did the safest thing possible last year (going digital). Over the past few months, however, we’ve had a more nuanced understanding that while you can protect your downsides by going through OTT, it’s not really enough. Basically everyone is looking for box office success, ”said Sanjeev Lamba, Hungama Originals executive producer at Hungama Digital Media.

time, according to media industry estimates, around 20 crore 25 crore during its opening weekend thanks to the hybrid version model compared to the 100 crores of previous versions of Eid had been made at the box office. Even if the streaming platforms go out of their way to acquire a big-ticket movie, producers would break even at best.

Increasingly, OTT platforms have started ordering original movies, and while it’s still okay for some mid-budget movies to be released online, big movies will remain a draw in theaters, ” Lamba pointed out.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.