Gurmeet Choudhary has mobilized in these difficult times to help those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He now has more support from his on-screen and off-screen friend, fellow COVID-19 warrior Sonu Sood who has been lauded, applauded and thanked beyond measure for his COVID-19 relief campaign.

Sonu Sood praises COVID-19 warrior Gurmeet Choudhary

These two good actors shared the space in the film Paltan.Sonu Sood took to his Twitter to congratulate Gurmeet and said: “I am so proud of my brother @gurruchoudhary for all the great job you have done. Keep making people smile.”

For Gurmeet and many others across the country, Sonu Sood is nothing short of inspiration and therefore this tweet surely brings him happiness and allows him to do more and more for them. people and their families affected by this virus.

